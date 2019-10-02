Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

National

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Crime

6 charged in child pornography investigation in Northumberland County: OPP

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted October 2, 2019 3:00 pm
6 people in Northumberland County face child pornography charges following an investigation by OPP.
6 people in Northumberland County face child pornography charges following an investigation by OPP. Jonathan Hayward / The Canadian Press

Five men and a youth in Northumberland County face child pornography charges following an investigation by OPP.

Police said from Sept. 24-26, the OPP’s child sexual exploitation unit executed six unrelated search warrants at residences in Northumberland County. The warrants were carried out jointly with the OPP Digital Forensics Unit and Northumberland OPP with assistance from the Cobourg Police Service and the Port Hope Police Service.

READ MORE: Crown seeks 8- to 9-year sentence for former Peterborough educator who sexually exploited teens

As a result of the search warrants, six individuals were charged with a total of 16 criminal charges.  Multiple electronic devices were seized for further examination, OPP said.

Kyle Elieff, 61, of the Municipality of Trent Hills was arrested on Sept. 24 and charged with:

  • possessing child pornography (two counts)
  • accessing child pornography
Story continues below advertisement

Derek Pete Mitchell, 35, of Hamilton Township was arrested on Sept. 24 after police executed a search warrant at a residence in the township. He’s charged with:

  • possessing child pornography
  • accessing child pornography

Both men are scheduled to appear in court in Cobourg on Oct. 16.

Donald Robert Cholmondeley, 62, of Cobourg, was arrested on Sept. 25 after police executed a search warrant at a Cobourg residence. He’s charged with:

  • possession of child pornography (four counts)

He’s scheduled to appear in court in Cobourg on Oct. 23.

A 16-year-old youth was arrested on Sept. 25 after a search warrant was executed at a Hamilton Township residence. The youth is charged with:

  • making available child pornography
  • possessing child pornography

The youth will appear in court in Cobourg on Nov. 12.

Richard Bruce Marple, 59, of Port Hope, was arrested on Sept. 26 after a search warrant was executed at a residence in the town. He was charged with:

  • making available child pornography
  • possessing child pornography
  • accessing child pornography

He is scheduled to appear in court in Cobourg on Oct. 3.

Story continues below advertisement

David McDougall, 50, of Cobourg was arrested on Sept. 26 after a search warrant was executed at a residence in the town. He was charged with:

  • making available child pornography
  • possessing child pornography (2 counts)

He was scheduled to appear in court in Cobourg on Wednesday.

WATCH: Protecting children from being victims of online pornography

Protecting children from being victims of online pornography
Protecting children from being victims of online pornography
© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
TAGS
Child PornographyChild Sexual Exploitationchild sexual exploitation unitCobourgHamilton TownshipNorthumberlandNorthumberland CountyOPPPort HopeTrent Hills
Global News Redesign Global News Redesign
A fresh new look for Global News is here, tell us what you think
Take a Survey

Sponsored Stories

national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundtrip of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox ever weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.