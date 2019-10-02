6 charged in child pornography investigation in Northumberland County: OPP

Send this page to someone via email

Five men and a youth in Northumberland County face child pornography charges following an investigation by OPP.

Police said from Sept. 24-26, the OPP’s child sexual exploitation unit executed six unrelated search warrants at residences in Northumberland County. The warrants were carried out jointly with the OPP Digital Forensics Unit and Northumberland OPP with assistance from the Cobourg Police Service and the Port Hope Police Service.

As a result of the search warrants, six individuals were charged with a total of 16 criminal charges. Multiple electronic devices were seized for further examination, OPP said.

Kyle Elieff, 61, of the Municipality of Trent Hills was arrested on Sept. 24 and charged with:

possessing child pornography (two counts)

accessing child pornography

Derek Pete Mitchell, 35, of Hamilton Township was arrested on Sept. 24 after police executed a search warrant at a residence in the township. He’s charged with:

possessing child pornography

accessing child pornography

Both men are scheduled to appear in court in Cobourg on Oct. 16.

Donald Robert Cholmondeley, 62, of Cobourg, was arrested on Sept. 25 after police executed a search warrant at a Cobourg residence. He’s charged with:

possession of child pornography (four counts)

He’s scheduled to appear in court in Cobourg on Oct. 23.

A 16-year-old youth was arrested on Sept. 25 after a search warrant was executed at a Hamilton Township residence. The youth is charged with:

making available child pornography

possessing child pornography

The youth will appear in court in Cobourg on Nov. 12.

Richard Bruce Marple, 59, of Port Hope, was arrested on Sept. 26 after a search warrant was executed at a residence in the town. He was charged with:

making available child pornography

possessing child pornography

accessing child pornography

He is scheduled to appear in court in Cobourg on Oct. 3.

David McDougall, 50, of Cobourg was arrested on Sept. 26 after a search warrant was executed at a residence in the town. He was charged with:

making available child pornography

possessing child pornography (2 counts)

He was scheduled to appear in court in Cobourg on Wednesday.

