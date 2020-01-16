Winnipeg police investigating after woman hit by sanding truck

Send this page to someone via email

Police are investigating after a woman was hit by a City of Winnipeg sanding truck on Wednesday.

According to police, the woman was rushed to hospital in unstable condition after being hit by the truck on Clonard Avenue near St. Anne’s Road around 11:30 a.m.

Police said she remained in hospital on Thursday.

The cause of the crash is now under investigation, and police are asking witnesses or anyone with information to call the traffic division at 204-986-7085.

