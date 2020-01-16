Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Canada

Winnipeg police investigating after woman hit by sanding truck

By Shane Gibson Global News
Posted January 16, 2020 12:21 pm
Winnipeg police say the woman remained in hospital on Thursday.
Winnipeg police say the woman remained in hospital on Thursday. Global News

Police are investigating after a woman was hit by a City of Winnipeg sanding truck on Wednesday.

According to police, the woman was rushed to hospital in unstable condition after being hit by the truck on Clonard Avenue near St. Anne’s Road around 11:30 a.m.

READ MORE: St. Anne’s Road closed, pedestrian in unstable condition after being hit by sanding truck

Police said she remained in hospital on Thursday.

The cause of the crash is now under investigation, and police are asking witnesses or anyone with information to call the traffic division at 204-986-7085.

One in critical following crash between school bus and car
One in critical following crash between school bus and car
Story continues below advertisement
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Winnipeg policeInvestigationCity of WinnipegWinnipeg crashSt. Anne's Roadsanding truckClonard AvenueWoman hit by Sanding Truckwoman hit by truck Winnipeg
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundup of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox every weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.