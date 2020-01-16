Halifax’s rental vacancy is now below Montreal, Toronto and Vancouver: study

Send this page to someone via email

It’s now harder to find an apartment in Halifax than it is in Montreal, Toronto and Vancouver, according to a new study.

In its 2019 fall rental market survey, the Canadian Mortgage and Housing Corporation (CMHC) found that the vacancy rate has dropped to a new low of 1 per cent.

The vacancy rate in Montreal and the Greater Toronto Area in 2019 was 1.5 per cent, while it was 1.1 per cent in Vancouver.

In 2018, Halifax’s apartment vacancy rate was 1.6 per cent.

The CMHC numbers represent privately-owned apartments in buildings with three or more units.

With the decreased vacancy rate, average rent increased 3.8 per cent to $1,113.

Here’s a breakdown of the average rent prices for the primary rental market by bedroom type:

Two-bedroom apartments have the lowest vacancy rates at .09% Canadian Mortgage and Housing Corporation

Due to higher demand, the vacancy rate continues to drop, despite consistent growth in rental supply, according to the report.

“In light of this growing demand, there are currently over 4,000 rental units under construction in the Halifax CMA, which is the highest level at any point in time,” the report states.

The report notes that key areas of growth include the Halifax Peninsula, Mainland North and Hammonds Plains.

Nationally, the CMHC says rental apartment vacancy hit their lowest level since 2002, with this being the third consecutive year of declines. The federal housing agency says average rents increased by 3.9 per cent for a two-bedroom rental apartment, the fastest rate of same-sample rent growth since 2001.

The CMHC figures were found through surveys conducted in October 2019.