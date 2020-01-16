Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Economy

Halifax’s rental vacancy is now below Montreal, Toronto and Vancouver: study

By Graeme Benjamin Global News
Posted January 16, 2020 1:09 pm
The CMHC figures were found through surveys conducted in October 2019. .
The CMHC figures were found through surveys conducted in October 2019. . Global News

It’s now harder to find an apartment in Halifax than it is in Montreal, Toronto and Vancouver, according to a new study.

In its 2019 fall rental market survey, the Canadian Mortgage and Housing Corporation (CMHC) found that the vacancy rate has dropped to a new low of 1 per cent.

READ MORE: Canada’s rental vacancy rates last year lowest since 2002

The vacancy rate in Montreal and the Greater Toronto Area in 2019 was 1.5 per cent, while it was 1.1 per cent in Vancouver.

In 2018, Halifax’s apartment vacancy rate was 1.6 per cent.

Montreal vacancy rates hit 15-year low
Montreal vacancy rates hit 15-year low

The CMHC numbers represent privately-owned apartments in buildings with three or more units.

Story continues below advertisement

With the decreased vacancy rate, average rent increased 3.8 per cent to $1,113.

Here’s a breakdown of the average rent prices for the primary rental market by bedroom type:

Two-bedroom apartments have the lowest vacancy rates at .09%
Two-bedroom apartments have the lowest vacancy rates at .09% Canadian Mortgage and Housing Corporation

Due to higher demand, the vacancy rate continues to drop, despite consistent growth in rental supply, according to the report.

“In light of this growing demand, there are currently over 4,000 rental units under construction in the Halifax CMA, which is the highest level at any point in time,” the report states.

The report notes that key areas of growth include the Halifax Peninsula, Mainland North and Hammonds Plains.

Nationally, the CMHC says rental apartment vacancy hit their lowest level since 2002, with this being the third consecutive year of declines. The federal housing agency says average rents increased by 3.9 per cent for a two-bedroom rental apartment, the fastest rate of same-sample rent growth since 2001.

Story continues below advertisement

The CMHC figures were found through surveys conducted in October 2019.

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Nova ScotiaHalifaxCMHCHammonds PlainsCanadian Mortgage and Housing CorporationToronto ApartmentsMontreal Apartmentsrental ratesHalifax Peninsulaapartments HalifaxHalifax apartmentsHalifax rental ratesMainland Northone-bedroom halifaxtwo-bedroom Halifax
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundup of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox every weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.