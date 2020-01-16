Man accused of shooting B.C. transit cop expected to plead guilty on separate charges

Send this page to someone via email

The man accused of shooting a Metro Vancouver Transit Police officer last January is due in court Thursday, but on separate charges.

Daon Glasgow is alleged to have shot transit police officer Josh Harms at the Scott Road SkyTrain station on Jan. 30, 2019.

However, he is expected to plead guilty to robbery, assault and firearms charges related to incidents in Vancouver and Burnaby that took place in the weeks before the SkyTrain shooting.

1:42 New details about SkyTrain shooting suspect Daon Glasgow New details about SkyTrain shooting suspect Daon Glasgow

At the time of the Scott Road shooting, Glasgow was wanted on a Canada-wide warrant for being unlawfully at large after failing to return to his halfway house.

At the time, he was out of prison on statutory release after serving most of an 8.5-year sentence for manslaughter after fatally shooting a man in a 2010 drug deal at a Surrey McDonald’s.

Glasgow was arrested for the transit police shooting in a pre-dawn raid on a Burnaby home on Feb. 3, 2019.

He has pleaded not guilty to attempted murder in the case.

In August, Glasgow sought release from custody ahead of his attempted murder trial, but the Parole Board of Canada refused, citing his extensive criminal history and likelihood to re-offend.