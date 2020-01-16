Menu

Crime

Cobourg police issue warning after seizing Xanax pills tainted with potent flualprazolam

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted January 16, 2020 10:36 am
Updated January 16, 2020 10:37 am
Cobourg police are warning the public after a Health Canada notification about the presence of a potent designer drug in recently seized Xanax pills.
Cobourg police are warning the public after a Health Canada notification about the presence of a potent designer drug in recently seized Xanax pills. File - Getty Images

Cobourg police are issuing a public warning after receiving notification from Health Canada about the presence of flualprazolam in Xanax pills that were recently seized during an investigation.

The Cobourg Police Service says flualprazolam is a benzodiazepine, which is a class of psychoactive drugs also known as benzos.

According to the World Health Organization, flualprazolam is considered a “designer drug” that was created in the 1970s but never patented.

The white powder drug is more potent than Xanax and can suppress the central nervous system, according to the WHO.

“The Cobourg police would like to remind people that if you locate anything suspected of being narcotics not to handle it and contact police immediately,” police said on Wednesday.

