Canada

11 labour and delivery unit nurses at 1 Edmonton hospital pregnant at the same time

By Caley Ramsay Global News
Posted January 16, 2020 10:11 am
11 labour and delivery unit nurses at 1 Edmonton hospital pregnant at the same time
WATCH ABOVE: There are currently 11 pregnant registered nurses on the Labour and Delivery Unit 4East at the Royal Alexandra Hospital. In December, the unit had 14 pregnant RNs, three of whom have since given birth.

Their job is to assist in the birth of other people’s babies, but the roles are about to be reversed for 11 nurses at one Edmonton hospital.

There are currently 11 pregnant registered nurses on the Labour and Delivery Unit 4East at the Royal Alexandra Hospital.

READ MORE: It’s a girl: Edmonton’s 2020 New Year’s baby born at Grey Nuns Community Hospital

RN MacKenzie Arnett said this number is actually lower than it was just a month ago. In December, the unit had 14 pregnant RNs, three of whom have since given birth.

“From Dec. 28, 2019 to June 2020 — so a span of six months — we will have 14 babies born to RNs on our unit!” Arnett said.

Arnett sent Global News a picture of all of the pregnant nurses they could rally together at one given time.

“As you can imagine, it’s very difficult to get shift workers all together in one spot,” she said.

Eight of the 11 pregnant registered nurses working on the Labour and Delivery Unit at the Royal Alexandra Hospital in January 2020.
Eight of the 11 pregnant registered nurses working on the Labour and Delivery Unit at the Royal Alexandra Hospital in January 2020. Courtesy, MacKenzie Arnett

Pictured above from left to right:

  • Kristy Guidinger – Due Feb. 7
  • Kate Saunderson – Due Feb. 18
  • Alycia Lobay – Due March 4
  • Taryn Hallett – Due March 16
  • Erin Anderson – Due April 3
  • MacKenzie Arnett – Due May 3
  • Jennifer Boudreau – Due June 9
  • Darcelle Heemeryck – Due June 10

To top it all off, this will be the first child for seven of the eight women pictured above. Saunderson is expecting her third child.

READ MORE: ‘Beyond lucky’: Woman with uterus transplant gives birth to ‘miracle’ baby

The Royal Alexandra Hospital is located in north Edmonton. More than 7,500 babies are born every year at the Royal Alex’s Lois Hole Hospital for Women.

