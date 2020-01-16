11 labour and delivery unit nurses at 1 Edmonton hospital pregnant at the same time

Send this page to someone via email

Their job is to assist in the birth of other people’s babies, but the roles are about to be reversed for 11 nurses at one Edmonton hospital.

There are currently 11 pregnant registered nurses on the Labour and Delivery Unit 4East at the Royal Alexandra Hospital.

RN MacKenzie Arnett said this number is actually lower than it was just a month ago. In December, the unit had 14 pregnant RNs, three of whom have since given birth.

“From Dec. 28, 2019 to June 2020 — so a span of six months — we will have 14 babies born to RNs on our unit!” Arnett said. Tweet This

Arnett sent Global News a picture of all of the pregnant nurses they could rally together at one given time.

“As you can imagine, it’s very difficult to get shift workers all together in one spot,” she said.

Eight of the 11 pregnant registered nurses working on the Labour and Delivery Unit at the Royal Alexandra Hospital in January 2020. Courtesy, MacKenzie Arnett

Pictured above from left to right:

Kristy Guidinger – Due Feb. 7

Kate Saunderson – Due Feb. 18

Alycia Lobay – Due March 4

Taryn Hallett – Due March 16

Erin Anderson – Due April 3

MacKenzie Arnett – Due May 3

Jennifer Boudreau – Due June 9

Darcelle Heemeryck – Due June 10

To top it all off, this will be the first child for seven of the eight women pictured above. Saunderson is expecting her third child.

The Royal Alexandra Hospital is located in north Edmonton. More than 7,500 babies are born every year at the Royal Alex’s Lois Hole Hospital for Women.

