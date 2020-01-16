Politicians past and present expected in St. John’s for John Crosbie funeral

Send this page to someone via email

Past and present politicians of all stripes are expected in St. John’s, N.L., today to pay their last respects to John Crosbie.

The former federal cabinet minister and lieutenant-governor of Newfoundland and Labrador, remembered for his wit and advocacy for his home province, died Friday at age 88.

A state funeral will be held at the Anglican Cathedral of St. John the Baptist in the provincial capital.

Former prime minister Brian Mulroney is expected to deliver a eulogy for his former Progressive Conservative colleague, whom he praised as “one of the giants of our generation” in a statement after Crosbie’s death.

Liberal Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, who after Crosbie’s death hailed him as “a true force of nature,” has also confirmed plans to attend the funeral.

During a lengthy political career that began on St. John’s city council, Crosbie held a number of federal cabinet portfolios, including finance, fisheries, justice and international trade.