Canada

Politicians past and present expected in St. John’s for John Crosbie funeral

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted January 16, 2020 7:16 am
Newfoundland and Labrador Lieut.-Gov. John Crosbie is shown during an interview in his office in St.John's, Jan.6, 2011.
THE CANADIAN PRESS/Paul Daly

Past and present politicians of all stripes are expected in St. John’s, N.L., today to pay their last respects to John Crosbie.

The former federal cabinet minister and lieutenant-governor of Newfoundland and Labrador, remembered for his wit and advocacy for his home province, died Friday at age 88.

READ MORE: Public invited to pay respects to John Crosbie at House of Assembly visitation

A state funeral will be held at the Anglican Cathedral of St. John the Baptist in the provincial capital.

Former prime minister Brian Mulroney is expected to deliver a eulogy for his former Progressive Conservative colleague, whom he praised as “one of the giants of our generation” in a statement after Crosbie’s death.

Liberal Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, who after Crosbie’s death hailed him as “a true force of nature,” has also confirmed plans to attend the funeral.

READ MORE: ‘One of our giants:’ Former federal cabinet minister John Crosbie dead at 88

During a lengthy political career that began on St. John’s city council, Crosbie held a number of federal cabinet portfolios, including finance, fisheries, justice and international trade.

© 2020 The Canadian Press
