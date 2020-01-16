Menu

Sports

WHL Roundup: Wednesday, January 15, 2020

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted January 16, 2020 1:22 am

BRANDON, Man. – Jiri Patera made 21 saves as the Brandon Wheat Kings beat the Prince George Cougars 4-0 on Wednesday in Western Hockey League play.

Chad Nychuk, Duncan Pierce, Connor Gutenberg and Marcus Sekundiak scored to help the Wheat Kings (22-17-3) extend their win streak to seven games.

Taylor Gauthier turned aside 37 shots for Prince George (11-24-7).

HITMEN 4 BRONCOS 3 (SO)

SWIFT CURRENT, Sask. — Carson Focht scored twice in regulation before Josh Prokop potted the shootout winner as Calgary (22-13-5) handed the Broncos (9-27-4) a fourth straight loss.

ROYALS 6 AMERICANS 1

VICTORIA — Tarun Fizer scored a hat trick and Adam Evanoff turned away 30 shots as the Royals (25-13-3) improved to 4-0-1 in its last five with a victory over Tri-City (14-21-5).

Story continues below advertisement

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 15, 2020.

© 2020 The Canadian Press
