Explosives team deployed to Red Deer apartment building after discovery of ‘unknown device’: RCMP

The discovery of a gun and then another “unknown device” at a Red Deer apartment building prompted RCMP to deploy members of its explosives disposal unit to the scene on Wednesday.

In a news release, police said officers had responded to a building at 58 Street and 58 Avenue after someone reported finding a gun. After responding to the call, officers discovered the additional device.

“In order to ensure public safety, the RCMP have secured and contained the immediate area,” the RCMP said.

“Until this matter is resolved, the public will not be able to access the apartment building at that location.”

More to come…

