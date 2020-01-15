Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Crime

Explosives team deployed to Red Deer apartment building after discovery of ‘unknown device’: RCMP

By Phil Heidenreich Global News
Posted January 15, 2020 9:48 pm
A file photo of an RCMP cruiser. .
A file photo of an RCMP cruiser. . THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick

The discovery of a gun and then another “unknown device” at a Red Deer apartment building prompted RCMP to deploy members of its explosives disposal unit to the scene on Wednesday.

In a news release, police said officers had responded to a building at 58 Street and 58 Avenue after someone reported finding a gun. After responding to the call, officers discovered the additional device.

“In order to ensure public safety, the RCMP have secured and contained the immediate area,” the RCMP said.

“Until this matter is resolved, the public will not be able to access the apartment building at that location.”

More to come…

Story continues below advertisement
Related News
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
CrimeAlberta RCMPRed DeerRed Deer RCMPExplosives Disposal UnitRed Deer bomb scareUnknown device found at Red Deer apartment building
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundup of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox every weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.