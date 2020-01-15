Menu

Adam Bighill

Wendy Williams apologizes to Blue Bombers’ Adam Bighill for cleft lip gesture

By Kevin Hirschfield Global News
Posted January 15, 2020 9:58 pm
Updated January 15, 2020 10:02 pm
Winnipeg Blue Bomber Adam Bighill pictured with his son Beau.
Winnipeg Blue Bomber Adam Bighill pictured with his son Beau. Twitter / Adam Bighill

A Winnipeg Blue Bombers player has finally received an apology for what he calls “hideous and offensive” actions from a TV show host.

Wendy Williams mimicked a person with a cleft lip on her show last week, and Bighill took to Twitter to speak out.

The Bombers linebacker and his son, Beau, were both born with a bilateral cleft lip and palate.

On Wednesday evening, Williams took to Twitter and apologized saying her show would donate to Operation Smile Canada and the American Cleft Palate-Craniofacial Association.

READ MORE: Blue Bomber Adam Bighill calls out Wendy Williams on Twitter

Bighill accepted the apology and in a tweet, said he forgives her and is encouraging others to as well.

Bighill’s son, Beau, underwent surgery on Wednesday.

Blue Bomber Adam Bighill starts Twitter campaign over TV host’s actions
Blue Bomber Adam Bighill starts Twitter campaign over TV host's actions
