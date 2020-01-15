Wendy Williams apologizes to Blue Bombers’ Adam Bighill for cleft lip gesture

A Winnipeg Blue Bombers player has finally received an apology for what he calls “hideous and offensive” actions from a TV show host.
Wendy Williams mimicked a person with a cleft lip on her show last week, and Bighill took to Twitter to speak out.
The Bombers linebacker and his son, Beau, were both born with a bilateral cleft lip and palate.
On Wednesday evening, Williams took to Twitter and apologized saying her show would donate to Operation Smile Canada and the American Cleft Palate-Craniofacial Association.
Bighill accepted the apology and in a tweet, said he forgives her and is encouraging others to as well.
Bighill’s son, Beau, underwent surgery on Wednesday.
