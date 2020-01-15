Wendy Williams apologizes to Blue Bombers’ Adam Bighill for cleft lip gesture

Send this page to someone via email

A Winnipeg Blue Bombers player has finally received an apology for what he calls “hideous and offensive” actions from a TV show host.

Wendy Williams mimicked a person with a cleft lip on her show last week, and Bighill took to Twitter to speak out.

The Bombers linebacker and his son, Beau, were both born with a bilateral cleft lip and palate.

On Wednesday evening, Williams took to Twitter and apologized saying her show would donate to Operation Smile Canada and the American Cleft Palate-Craniofacial Association.

. @Bighill44 We’re thinking about Beau today as he is in surgery. I want to apologize to the cleft community and in Beau’s honor, our show is donating to @operationsmile and @AmerCleftPalate and encourage our Wendy Watchers to learn more and help support the cleft community. — Wendy Williams (@WendyWilliams) January 16, 2020

Bighill accepted the apology and in a tweet, said he forgives her and is encouraging others to as well.

Thank you @WendyWilliams for your apology, your donation, and for thinking of Beau today for his surgery. I forgive you, and I encourage others to as well. I wish you all the best. https://t.co/JmYnRb8C8t — Adam Bighill (@Bighill44) January 16, 2020

Bighill’s son, Beau, underwent surgery on Wednesday.

Today is Beau’s big day. He is getting his lip repaired today in Winnipeg by the fantastic Dr. Ross. Thanks to everyone who has reached out, and in advance, thanks for any of your well wishes for Beau. He is so loved! #cleftstrong #1in700 #cleftcutie pic.twitter.com/n3MxaLvl5f — Adam Bighill (@Bighill44) January 15, 2020

