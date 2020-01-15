Winnipeg Ice leading scorer Connor McClennon out for more than 2 months with injury

Send this page to someone via email

The Winnipeg Ice could be without their leading scorer until the playoffs.

The Ice confirmed on Wednesday forward Connor McClennon suffered a broken collarbone in Tuesday’s victory over the Prince George Cougars.

McClennon is expected to miss the next eight to 10 weeks with the injury. That timeline would put his return near the end of March. The Western Hockey League’s regular season concludes on March 22.

The 17-year-old McClennon leads the Ice in goals and assists this season. He has 21 goals and 28 assists while appearing in all 42 games this season.

The Ice lead the WHL’s East Division with 53 points, two points better than the second-place Prince Albert Raiders.

Winnipeg is in the midst of a season-high nine-game homestand and will next see action on Saturday with the first of back-to-back games against the Calgary Hitmen at the Wayne Fleming Arena.