Winnipeg Ice make big splash at trade deadline by acquiring Dallas Stars prospect Dawson Barteaux

The Winnipeg Ice are going all in as they made a major trade at the Western Hockey League’s trade deadline.

The Ice acquired Red Deer Rebels captain and Dallas Stars draft pick Dawson Barteaux for no less than six draft picks. The Ice also grabbed the Rebels’ fifth round draft pick in 2020, and their sixth round selection in 2023 as part of the deal.

The 19-year-old Foxwarren product has patrolled the Rebels blueline for parts of the last four seasons. He has seven goals and 16 assists in 39 games this season. He also played 19 games for the Regina Pats between 2015 and 2017. Prior to joining the Pats, Barteaux played with the midget-AAA Yellowhead Chiefs.

“Dawson is a premier defender in the Western Hockey League,” said president and general manager Matt Cockell in a media release. “We look forward to adding Dawson to our line-up, he is a veteran defenceman who will play a significant role on our blueline.”

The six-foot-one, 190 pound defenceman has played a total of 213 WHL games where he has 17 goals and 76 assists.

Barteaux will get a chance to face his former team immediately as he’s expected to be in the lineup on Saturday when the Ice host the Rebels at the Wayne Fleming Arena.

By giving up six draft picks, the move signals that the Ice clearly believe they can make a run deep into the playoffs.

As part of the trade the Ice gave up a total of four second round draft picks, a fifth round selection, along with a conditional third round draft pick in 2023. The Ice will only give up the third round pick if Barteaux returns as a 20-year-old next season.

Barteaux signed an entry-level contract with the Dallas Stars back in September. He was their sixth round draft pick (168th overall) in the 2018 NHL Draft.

In a separate move the Ice also gave up blueliner Ty Ettinger. He was dealt to the Victoria Royals for their eighth round draft pick in 2020.

Ettinger only appeared in 11 games this season where he recorded one assist.

The Ice currently lead their division with 49 points in 40 games this season.

