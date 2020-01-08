Winnipeg Ice trade Brad Ginnell to Spokane Chiefs ahead of WHL deadline

Send this page to someone via email

The Winnipeg Ice have made their first transaction ahead of Friday’s 4 p.m. Western Hockey League trading deadline.

The Ice have sent 19-year-old forward Brad Ginnell to the Spokane Chiefs for a fourth-round pick in the 2020 WHL Bantam draft, as well as a sixth-round selection in 2021.

The six-foot-one-inch, 170-pound winger from Calgary was in his third season with the Ice after being acquired in a Dec. 27, 2017 trade from Portland for a second- and third-round pick in 2018 and 2019, respectively.

READ MORE: Winnipeg Ice forward Connor McClennon named WHL Player of the Week

“We would like to thank Brad for his contributions to the Ice organization and the great work he has done in the community,” Ice president and general manager Matt Cockell said in a statement.

“We wish him well in Spokane.”

Story continues below advertisement

Ginnell scored 10 goals and added 7 assists for 17 points in 34 games for the WHL East leaders, but a combination of factors could have resulted in this trade.

There has been the emergence of 17-year-old Owen Pederson on a top scoring line with Peyton Krebs and Connor McClennon.

3:28 Your chance to win Winnipeg ICE bobble head Your chance to win Winnipeg ICE bobble head

A strong supporting unit of overage forward Isaac Johnson, former Prince George Cougar Jackson Leppard, and 18-year-old Cole Muir has also been formed.

And the return of Michal Teply and Nino Kinder from the World Junior Tournament did not appear to leave much in the way of a top nine opportunity for Ginnell, unless there were injuries.

READ MORE: Winnipeg Ice go into the Christmas break with plenty of reasons for optimism

The Ice continue a season-high nine-game home stand Wednesday night against the Medicine Hat Tigers at 7:30 p.m. at Wayne Fleming Arena.

The live streaming broadcast with Mitch Peacock begins at 7:30 p.m. via CJOB.com