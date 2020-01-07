Winnipeg Ice forward Connor McClennon named WHL Player of the Week

Send this page to someone via email

The Winnipeg Ice began 2020 by taking over first place in the Western Hockey League East Division, and a member of the team who played a leading role in that rise to the top has been rewarded with WHL Player of the Week honours.

Forward Connor McClennon scored four goals and added seven assists for 11 points, and also had a plus-eight rating in the four games played during the week of Dec. 30, 2019-Jan. 5, 2020. Winnipeg won three of those games, including two of three against Prince Albert to overtake the Raiders for the division lead.

READ MORE: Vegas Golden Knights return Peyton Krebs to Winnipeg Ice

The diminutive “B” rated prospect for the 2020 NHL draft has been on a tear of late. Playing on a line with captain Peyton Krebs and fellow 17-year-old Owen Pederson, McClennon is on an 11-game points streak with 10 goals and 12 assists for 22 points over that span.

Story continues below advertisement

The five-foot-eight, 156-pound dynamo from Wainwright, Alta., is 11th in league scoring with 20 goals and 27 assists for 47 points and has already easily surpassed his rookie season totals of 14 goals and 15 assists for 29 points in 46 games.

READ MORE: Winnipeg Ice select inaugural leadership group

The Ice continue a season-high nine-game homestand on Wednesday night when they host the Medicine Hat Tigers in a 7:30 p.m. faceoff at Wayne Fleming Arena. The game will be broadcast via cjob.com with Mitch Peacock.

1:38 HIGHLIGHTS: WHL Broncos vs Ice – Dec. 4 HIGHLIGHTS: WHL Broncos vs Ice – Dec. 4