Richmond RCMP release photo of man accused of assaults against sex workers, vulnerable women

Send this page to someone via email

Richmond RCMP have released a photo of a man accused of a number of “historical” sex assaults.

Police announced 14 charges against 49-year-old Satvir Singh Sanghera in December but did not release a photo of him, citing “an effort to protect the integrity of the investigation and any future investigational steps.”

On Wednesday, police said they were releasing the photo of Sanghera to solicit more tips and try to locate additional victims.

“We acknowledge that persons in the community may be very sensitive to seeing the image of Mr. Sanghera,” said Const. Dennis Hwang.

“Our investigators have taken comprehensive steps to assist those victims with health services from our partner agencies in advance of this notification.”

Sanghera is accused of sexual assault, administering a noxious substance, possession of child pornography and transmitting intimate images of a person without consent.

Story continues below advertisement

0:34 Police warn about violent sex offender living in Vancouver Police warn about violent sex offender living in Vancouver

According to court documents, the majority of the offences are alleged to have happened in Richmond, and all of them between 2015 and 2019.

RCMP allege the crimes were primarily perpetrated against vulnerable women and women in the sex trade.

Sanghera has been released ahead of upcoming court appearances but must abide by a number of conditions. Sanghera had a court appearance scheduled Wednesday and is due back in court on Jan. 29.

He has been banned from public parks, pools and community centres where he may encounter people under the age of 18. He is similarly banned from volunteering anywhere that minors may be present.

Sanghera may not have contact or be alone with people reasonably believed to be under the age of 18.

He is banned from contact with anyone in the sex work industry, and he may not be alone with any woman who is or appears to be intoxicated by drugs or alcohol.

Anyone who has information on Sanghera or believes they may be a victim is asked to contact their local police or a Richmond RCMP tip line at 604-207-5185.