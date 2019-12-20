Richmond, B.C. man charged with slew of ‘historical’ sex offences: RCMP

Send this page to someone via email

Richmond RCMP has announced a slew of sex charges against a man accused of targeting vulnerable women and sex trade workers.

Satvir Singh Sanghera, 49, is facing 14 charges including sexual assault, administering a noxious substance, possession of child pornography and transmitting intimate images of a person without consent.

READ MORE: Man charged in alleged sex assault aboard Richmond transit bus

Mounties say the charges related to alleged incidents which are “largely historical in nature,” and are providing an update later Friday.

Sanghera has been released prior to his next court appearance on multiple conditions.

1:30 VPD appealing for information in historic sex assault VPD appealing for information in historic sex assault

He has been banned from public parks, pools and community centres where he may encounter people under the age of 18. He is similarly banned from volunteering anywhere that minors may be present.

Story continues below advertisement

Sanghera may not have contact or be alone with people reasonably believed to be under the age of 18.

He is banned from contact with anyone in the sex work industry, and he may not be alone with any woman who is or appears to be intoxicated by drugs or alcohol.

Sanghera is due back in court on Jan. 15, 2020.

Anyone who has information on Sanghera is asked to contact their local police, or contact a Richmond RCMP tip line at 604-207-5185.