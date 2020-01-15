West Island Community Shares to honour 10 business women who give back

Send this page to someone via email

West Island Community Shares is recognizing 10 West Island business women who are committed to supporting their local community.

The non-profit organization supports dozens of groups that offer vital services to West Islanders in need.

“There is a misconception that the [area] is really affluent and that they don’t have any problems,” said Sophie McCann, executive director of West Island Community Shares. “Obviously this is far from the truth.”

McCann told Global News that 63,000 residents in the West Island asked for help in 2019.

This year the non-profit’s Red and White yearly fundraising event will celebrate ten philanthropist business women.

McCann said she noticed many women were very actively supporting their network and realized they don’t get the acknowledgement she feels they deserve.

“They never want to take any credit, but they do amazing work,” McCann said. She added that the women don’t only support Community Shares, but numerous charities across the city.

McCann told Global News she decided that this year they would put the spotlight on ten business women.

All proceeds from the event will be donated to the various charities and organizations the non-profit works with. It will take place on Monday, Jan. 27.

Teresa Broccolini, director of property management at Broccolini and Lolita Guerrera, vice-president of commercial markets at Royal Bank of Canada joined Global's Dan Spector.

Roberta Lacey, head of marketing at Avon Canada and Sophie McCann, executive director of West Island Community Shares joined Global's Andrea Howick.

Brigitte Garceau, lawyer at Robinson Sheppard Shapiro and Karine Thibert, senior manager of commercial banking at National Bank joined Global's Andrea Howick.

