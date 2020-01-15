Menu

Money

Barrie Transit driver wins $100,000 with instant holiday winnings

By Daina Goldfinger Global News
Posted January 15, 2020 1:32 pm
Garland, a married father of two, now plans to pay off his mortgage.
Garland, a married father of two, now plans to pay off his mortgage. Provided

A driver with Barrie Transit has won a $100,000 prize with OLG’s instant holiday winnings.

“This feels great,” Robert Garland, 54, said in a statement.

“I scratched the ticket at the store and then scanned it to double check I had won.”

READ MORE: $25M lottery ticket sold in Barrie

Garland, a married father of two, now plans to pay off his mortgage.

The winning ticket was purchased at the Circle K on Highway 26 in Stayner, Ont.

OLG’s instant holiday winnings is available for $5 a play, and the top prize is $100,000. According to OLG, the odds of winning any prize are one in 3.53.

Barrie newsOlgStaynerBarrie TransitBarrie lottery winnerCircle K StaynerOLG instant holiday winningsStayner newsStayner Ontario
