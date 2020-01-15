Menu

Okanagan

Flight delays, cancellations at Kelowna International Airport

By Doyle Potenteau Global News
Posted January 15, 2020 1:11 pm
Updated January 15, 2020 1:24 pm
Kelowna International Airport.
Kelowna International Airport. Global News

Several flights at Kelowna International Airport have been cancelled or delayed.

As of 10 a.m. on Wednesday, the airport was showing five cancelled flights and five delayed flights on its arrivals page. On the departures page, there were four cancelled flights and seven delayed flights.

Most of the cancellations and delays involved Vancouver flights, with eight being cancelled and three being delayed.

READ MORE: Highway, transit station closures as snowstorm wallops Lower Mainland

Global News has reached out to YLW for more information about the cancellations and delays, which are thought to be ripple effects from weather affecting other markets.

For YLW’s arrivals page, click here.

For YLW’s departures page, click here.

READ MORE: 5 things you need to know about the next 24 hours when it comes to southern B.C.’s weather

