Vehicle fire closes portion of Groat Road in central Edmonton

Fire crews were on the scene of a vehicle fire along Groat Road Wednesday morning, which led to big delays during the morning commute.

Brittany Lewchuk with Edmonton Fire Rescue Services said they received multiple calls about the fire just after 7 a.m.

Fire crews arrived on scene at 7:15 a.m.

Lewchuk said two vehicles were involved in a collision, which led to one of the vehicles catching fire.

Lewchuk said two people were involved in the crash but no one was injured.

Just before 9 a.m., Edmonton police said southbound Groat Road was reduced to one lane in the area of Victoria Park Road. Drivers were asked to avoid the area.

