Traffic

Vehicle fire closes portion of Groat Road in central Edmonton

By Caley Ramsay Global News
Posted January 15, 2020 11:45 am
Updated January 15, 2020 11:48 am
Vehicle catches fire on Groat Road
WATCH ABOVE: No injuries were reported after a two-vehicle crash along Groat Road led one vehicle to catch fire.

Fire crews were on the scene of a vehicle fire along Groat Road Wednesday morning, which led to big delays during the morning commute.

Brittany Lewchuk with Edmonton Fire Rescue Services said they received multiple calls about the fire just after 7 a.m.

Fire crews arrived on scene at 7:15 a.m.

Lewchuk said two vehicles were involved in a collision, which led to one of the vehicles catching fire.

Lewchuk said two people were involved in the crash but no one was injured.

Just before 9 a.m., Edmonton police said southbound Groat Road was reduced to one lane in the area of Victoria Park Road. Drivers were asked to avoid the area.

Fire crews were called to a vehicle fire on Groat Road Wednesday, Jan. 15, 2020.
Fire crews were called to a vehicle fire on Groat Road Wednesday, Jan. 15, 2020. Global News
Fire crews were called to a vehicle fire on Groat Road Wednesday, Jan. 15, 2020.
Fire crews were called to a vehicle fire on Groat Road Wednesday, Jan. 15, 2020. Global News
Story continues below advertisement
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
