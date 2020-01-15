Pedestrian, 79, dead after being struck by SUV outside of Guelph seniors centre: police

Send this page to someone via email

Guelph police say a 79-year-old man has died after he was struck and killed by an SUV outside the Evergreen Seniors Community Centre on Tuesday morning.

Police said the victim was struck by a southbound SUV while crossing Woolwich Street at around 9:40 a.m.

“It’s alleged that the pedestrian had the right of way and that the driver ran through a red light,” Const. Kyle Grant said.

OPP officers were first on the scene and performed CPR on the victim before he was taken to hospital, where he died from his injuries.

An 85-year-old man from Elora has been charged with careless driving causing death and will make a court appearance in April.

Grant said the driver was also taken to hospital for treatment, but his injuries are not considered serious.

Woolwich Street is marked with “seniors crossing” signs outside the community centre and Grant said it can be a busy stretch, especially during the morning.

“We see a high level of traffic on Woolwich Street and we all see a high level of pedestrians walking on the sidewalk and, obviously, crossing at various intersections and crosswalks,” he said.

Woolwich Street was closed for several hours for the investigation but reopened on Tuesday afternoon.

Police said the investigation continues and they are still looking for witnesses or anyone with dashcam video.

The lead investigator can be contacted at 519-824-1212 ext. 7478 or by email. Anonymous tips can be left with Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or through their website.