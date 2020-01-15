Menu

Canada

Pedestrian, 79, dead after being struck by SUV outside of Guelph seniors centre: police

By Matt Carty Global News
Posted January 15, 2020 10:31 am
Guelph police say a pedestrian was struck and killed on Woolwich Street on Tuesday morning. .
Guelph police say a pedestrian was struck and killed on Woolwich Street on Tuesday morning. . Matt Carty / Global Guelph

Guelph police say a 79-year-old man has died after he was struck and killed by an SUV outside the Evergreen Seniors Community Centre on Tuesday morning.

Police said the victim was struck by a southbound SUV while crossing Woolwich Street at around 9:40 a.m.

READ MORE: Pedestrian struck by SUV outside Guelph’s Evergreen seniors centre, police say

“It’s alleged that the pedestrian had the right of way and that the driver ran through a red light,” Const. Kyle Grant said.

OPP officers were first on the scene and performed CPR on the victim before he was taken to hospital, where he died from his injuries.

An 85-year-old man from Elora has been charged with careless driving causing death and will make a court appearance in April.

Grant said the driver was also taken to hospital for treatment, but his injuries are not considered serious.

Story continues below advertisement

Woolwich Street is marked with “seniors crossing” signs outside the community centre and Grant said it can be a busy stretch, especially during the morning.

“We see a high level of traffic on Woolwich Street and we all see a high level of pedestrians walking on the sidewalk and, obviously, crossing at various intersections and crosswalks,” he said.

Woolwich Street was closed for several hours for the investigation but reopened on Tuesday afternoon.

READ MORE: Human remains found in Joshua Tree National Park identified as Guelph, Ont. man

Police said the investigation continues and they are still looking for witnesses or anyone with dashcam video.

Story continues below advertisement

The lead investigator can be contacted at 519-824-1212 ext. 7478 or by email. Anonymous tips can be left with Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or through their website.

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
GuelphGuelph Policepedestrian killedGuelph trafficcareless driving causing deathEvergreen Seniors Community CentreWoolwich Street GuelphGuelph pedestrian killed
national skyline

