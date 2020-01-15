Menu

Crime

Man charged with impaired driving after vehicle found on front lawn of Lindsay-area home: police

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted January 15, 2020 10:53 am
A City of Kawartha Lakes man faces impaired driving charges after a vehicle was found on a front lawn near Lindsay.
A City of Kawartha Lakes man faces impaired driving charges after a vehicle was found on a front lawn near Lindsay.

A City of Kawartha Lakes man faces impaired driving charges after police say a vehicle was found on the front lawn of a Lindsay-area home early Wednesday.

City of Kawartha Lakes Police Service says just before 3 a.m., a homeowner on Heights Road, just east of Lindsay, called police to report that he woke up to discover a vehicle had driven onto the home’s front lawn. The homeowner said the vehicle was stuck.

READ MORE: Oshawa driver arrested on impaired charge after travelling wrong way on Hwy. 115, OPP say

Officers found the vehicle on the lawn and determined the driver was under the influence of alcohol.

Clinton Gibbings, 26, of the former Mariposa Township, has been charged with operation of a motor vehicle while impaired by alcohol or drugs and operation while impaired with a blood alcohol concentration over 80.

He was released and is scheduled to appear in court in Lindsay on Feb. 20.

Funeral for 2nd Toronto student killed by suspected impaired driver
Funeral for 2nd Toronto student killed by suspected impaired driver
