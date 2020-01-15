Man charged with impaired driving after vehicle found on front lawn of Lindsay-area home: police

Send this page to someone via email

A City of Kawartha Lakes man faces impaired driving charges after police say a vehicle was found on the front lawn of a Lindsay-area home early Wednesday.

City of Kawartha Lakes Police Service says just before 3 a.m., a homeowner on Heights Road, just east of Lindsay, called police to report that he woke up to discover a vehicle had driven onto the home’s front lawn. The homeowner said the vehicle was stuck.

Officers found the vehicle on the lawn and determined the driver was under the influence of alcohol.

Clinton Gibbings, 26, of the former Mariposa Township, has been charged with operation of a motor vehicle while impaired by alcohol or drugs and operation while impaired with a blood alcohol concentration over 80.

He was released and is scheduled to appear in court in Lindsay on Feb. 20.

