Oshawa driver arrested on impaired charge after travelling wrong way on Hwy. 115: OPP

An Oshawa man faces impaired driving charges after a traffic complaint in the City of Kawartha Lakes early Monday.

City of Kawartha Lakes OPP say around 12:05 a.m., they received a call about a vehicle that was allegedly travelling eastbound in the westbound lanes of Highway 115, near Porter Road, close to the village of Pontypool.

Officers located the suspect vehicle and conducted a traffic stop. An investigation determined the driver was impaired, OPP said.

Michael St. Cyr, 53, was arrested and charged with dangerous operation of a motor vehicle and operation while impaired by alcohol and drugs.

He was released from custody and is scheduled to appear in court in Peterborough March 5, OPP said.

