Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Crime

Gunshots fired after interaction involving 2 vehicles in Richmond Hill: police

By Gabby Rodrigues Global News
Posted January 15, 2020 7:20 am
York Regional Police are investigating after an incident in Richmond Hill in which they say gunshots were fired.
York Regional Police are investigating after an incident in Richmond Hill in which they say gunshots were fired. Shallima Maharaj / Global News

York Regional Police say multiple gunshots were fired on a residential street in Richmond Hill following an altercation between men in two vehicles on Tuesday night.

Police said they were called to Kerrybrook Drive near Bathurst Street and Major Mackenzie Drive West at around 10 p.m. for reports of a car crash.

When officers arrived at the scene, they determined shots had been fired, police said.

READ MORE: Newmarket, Ont., man sentenced to 6 years in prison for 2018 crash that killed 5-year-old

Police said there was an interaction in which one man was shot at by two other men, and it appears that one of the vehicles lost control and crashed.

The victim was not hit by any bullets, and he was able to escape and call police, investigators said.

There is no information on the two male suspects at this time.

Story continues below advertisement
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
York Regional PoliceRichmond HillYork PoliceRichmond Hill crimeRichmond Hill shootingRichmond Hill Shots FiredKerrybrook DriveKerrybrook Drive shots fired
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundup of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox every weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.