Gunshots fired after interaction involving 2 vehicles in Richmond Hill: police

York Regional Police say multiple gunshots were fired on a residential street in Richmond Hill following an altercation between men in two vehicles on Tuesday night.

Police said they were called to Kerrybrook Drive near Bathurst Street and Major Mackenzie Drive West at around 10 p.m. for reports of a car crash.

When officers arrived at the scene, they determined shots had been fired, police said.

Police said there was an interaction in which one man was shot at by two other men, and it appears that one of the vehicles lost control and crashed.

The victim was not hit by any bullets, and he was able to escape and call police, investigators said.

There is no information on the two male suspects at this time.

