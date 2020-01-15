Launch party kicks off Dine Around Thompson Okanagan

Send this page to someone via email

Approximately 350 people attended the launch party for Dine Around Thompson Okanagan in Kelowna on Tuesday night.

For the next two and a half weeks, more than 50 restaurants throughout the region are serving three-course meals that cost between $15 and $55.

“Dine around Okanagan started about 15 years ago,” co-ordinator Christina Ferreira said. “The purpose of it was restaurants were seeing really slow business in the month of January.

“People were getting their credit card bills from Christmas, they didn’t have a lot of disposable income, so we thought, ‘What’s a win-win?’”

The answer was a fixed-price menu, she said.

“Everything from burgers and pizza, right through to gourmet elements, such as calamari,” Ferreira said.

Each meal comes with a suggested VQA wine pairing, Ferreira said.

“For us, it’s a great opportunity when we’re a little slower to reintroduce ourselves to the community, meet some people that may not come visit in busy times,” Summerhill Winery’s chef Jeremy Luypen said.

Dine Around Thompson Okanagan will be offered from Jan. 15 to Feb. 2.