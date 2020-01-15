Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Canada

Launch party kicks off Dine Around Thompson Okanagan

By Jules Knox Global News
Posted January 15, 2020 12:33 am
Updated January 15, 2020 12:36 am
Launch party for Dine Around Thompson Okanagan
More than 300 people showed up to the official launch party for Dine Around Thompson Okanagan on Tuesday night.

Approximately 350 people attended the launch party for Dine Around Thompson Okanagan in Kelowna on Tuesday night.

For the next two and a half weeks, more than 50 restaurants throughout the region are serving three-course meals that cost between $15 and $55.

Related News

“Dine around Okanagan started about 15 years ago,” co-ordinator Christina Ferreira said. “The purpose of it was restaurants were seeing really slow business in the month of January.

READ MORE: Motorists urged to give ample space in wake of winter storm in B.C.’s Southern Interior

“People were getting their credit card bills from Christmas, they didn’t have a lot of disposable income, so we thought, ‘What’s a win-win?’”

The answer was a fixed-price menu, she said.

“Everything from burgers and pizza, right through to gourmet elements, such as calamari,” Ferreira said.

Story continues below advertisement

Each meal comes with a suggested VQA wine pairing, Ferreira said.

READ MORE: West Kelowna middle school spends hour in lockdown

“For us, it’s a great opportunity when we’re a little slower to reintroduce ourselves to the community, meet some people that may not come visit in busy times,” Summerhill Winery’s chef Jeremy Luypen said.

Dine Around Thompson Okanagan will be offered from Jan. 15 to Feb. 2.

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
KelownaOkanaganFoodRestaurantsokanagan collegeJanuaryeating outdine around thompson okanaganDine OutDine AroundThomsponeat outfixed priceSet Menu
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundup of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox every weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.