Live in the Okanagan: Local artists attempt to melt snow and your heart

The snow still coats the Okanagan and Valentine’s Day is just around the corner, so head down to a show where you might just find what you are looking for.
Need a little more information about a particular show? Click on the hyperlink over the venue to be directed to the Facebook event page.
Salmon Arm
Friday, Jan. 24
A Million Dollars in Pennies at Salmar Classic Theatre
- Scheduled 7 p.m. to 11 p.m.
Vernon
Friday, Jan. 24
Five Knuckle Shuffle at The Longhorn Pub
- Scheduled 8 p.m. to 11:30 p.m.
Rob Dunlop at The Den Bar and Bistro
- Scheduled 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.
Saturday, Jan. 25
Sherman ‘Tank’ Doucette at the Vernon Jazz Club
- Scheduled 8 p.m. to 11 p.m.
Kelowna
Friday, Jan. 24
Steve ‘Kubs’ Kubassek at DunnEnzies Pizza Co. Downtown
- Scheduled 8 p.m. to 10 p.m.
Stone Tortoise and PHARM at Fernando’s Pub
- Scheduled 10 p.m. to 1 a.m.
League of Wolves at Doc Willoughby’s Downtown Pub
- Scheduled 10 p.m. to 2 a.m.
Saturday, Jan. 25
Bison, Cloaker and Storm the Empire at Munnin’s Post
- Scheduled 8 p.m. to 12 a.m.
The Feels at Doc Willoughby’s Downtown Pub
- Scheduled 10 p.m. to 2 a.m.
Scimitar and Odinfest at Fernando’s Pub
- Scheduled 9 p.m. to 12 a.m.
Monica Tracey at The Vibrant Vine
- Scheduled 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.
The Apple & The Tree at DunnEnzies Pizza Co. Lower Mission
- Scheduled 8 p.m. to 10 p.m.
Thursday, Jan. 30
Alfie Zappacosta at MTL
- Scheduled 7 p.m. to 10 p.m.
VonReason at DunnEnzies Pizza Co. Lower Mission
- Scheduled 8 p.m. to 10 p.m.
Penticton
Saturday, Jan. 25
Jerri & Friends at Slackwater Brewing
- Scheduled 8 p.m. to 10 p.m.
Sunday, Jan. 26
Atlantic String Machine at The Dream Cafe
- Scheduled 6 p.m. to 11 p.m.
Wednesday, Jan. 29
Begonia at The Dream Cafe
- Scheduled 6 p.m. to 11 p.m.
Oliver
Thursday, Jan. 30
Ryan McMahon at Firehall Brewery
- Scheduled 7 p.m. to 9 p.m.
