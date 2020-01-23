Live in the Okanagan: Local artists attempt to melt snow and your heart

Send this page to someone via email

The snow still coats the Okanagan and Valentine’s Day is just around the corner, so head down to a show where you might just find what you are looking for.

Need a little more information about a particular show? Click on the hyperlink over the venue to be directed to the Facebook event page.

Salmon Arm

Friday, Jan. 24

A Million Dollars in Pennies at Salmar Classic Theatre

Scheduled 7 p.m. to 11 p.m.

Vernon

Friday, Jan. 24

Five Knuckle Shuffle at The Longhorn Pub

Scheduled 8 p.m. to 11:30 p.m.

Rob Dunlop at The Den Bar and Bistro

Scheduled 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Saturday, Jan. 25

Sherman ‘Tank’ Doucette at the Vernon Jazz Club

Scheduled 8 p.m. to 11 p.m.

Kelowna

Friday, Jan. 24

Steve ‘Kubs’ Kubassek at DunnEnzies Pizza Co. Downtown

Scheduled 8 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Stone Tortoise and PHARM at Fernando’s Pub

Scheduled 10 p.m. to 1 a.m.

League of Wolves at Doc Willoughby’s Downtown Pub

Scheduled 10 p.m. to 2 a.m.

Saturday, Jan. 25

Bison, Cloaker and Storm the Empire at Munnin’s Post

Scheduled 8 p.m. to 12 a.m.

The Feels at Doc Willoughby’s Downtown Pub

Scheduled 10 p.m. to 2 a.m.

Scimitar and Odinfest at Fernando’s Pub

Scheduled 9 p.m. to 12 a.m.

Monica Tracey at The Vibrant Vine

Scheduled 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.

The Apple & The Tree at DunnEnzies Pizza Co. Lower Mission

Scheduled 8 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Thursday, Jan. 30

Alfie Zappacosta at MTL

Scheduled 7 p.m. to 10 p.m.

VonReason at DunnEnzies Pizza Co. Lower Mission

Scheduled 8 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Penticton

Saturday, Jan. 25

Jerri & Friends at Slackwater Brewing

Scheduled 8 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Sunday, Jan. 26

Atlantic String Machine at The Dream Cafe

Scheduled 6 p.m. to 11 p.m.

Wednesday, Jan. 29

Begonia at The Dream Cafe

Scheduled 6 p.m. to 11 p.m.

Oliver

Thursday, Jan. 30

Ryan McMahon at Firehall Brewery