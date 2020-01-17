The Ongoing History of New Music, episode 875: The Headstones, In Their Own Words, Part 2

Our memories are shaky constructs. We remember things wrong or forget them altogether. I’ve found (and other people agree with this) that if you want to dig through your brain to recover things that have gone missing is to just start talking.

The more you talk, the more will come back. And if you have a group of people with a shared history and they all start talking, it’s amazing what floods back. It can be cathartic, therapeutic, and just plain fun. Now hold that thought.

The longer a band exists, the more hazy the memories become. Maybe it’s just age. Or maybe because drugs and alcohol were involved. Some bandmembers may die, taking their stories and secrets with them.

In fact to many instances, we’re forced to piece together a group’s stories from second- and third-hand accounts: Friends and associate, press coverage from back in the day and various other imperfect sources. But hey, if that’s all you’ve got, it’s better than nothing, right?

Story continues below advertisement

But what if you could get a band with billions of stories together in a studio and get them to talk things through in real-time? What memories and feelings will emerge then?

This is exactly what I did with The Headstones: Singer and guitarist Hugh Dillion, bass player Tim White, and guitarist Trent Carr, all in the same place, all talking about how they got this far.

This is The Headstones in their own words part 2.

Songs from this show:

Caught in a Loop

Reframed (Every Single Failture)

Blonde and Blue

Who the Hell You Think You Are

Far Away from Here

Broken

Little Bones (Tragically Hip cover)

The Ongoing History of New Music can be heard on the following stations:

Story continues below advertisement

We’re still looking for more affiliates in Calgary, Kamloops, Kelowna, Regina, Saskatoon, Brandon, Windsor, Montreal, Halifax, Charlottetown, Moncton, Fredericton, and St John’s and anywhere else with a transmitter. If you’re in any of those markets and you want the show, lemme know and I’ll see what I can do.

If you ever miss a show, you can always get the podcast edition available through Apple Podcasts, Spotify or wherever you get your on-demand audio.