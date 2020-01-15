13 Queen’s student homes ransacked over holiday break

Send this page to someone via email

Over the past week, many Queen’s University students returned to Kingston, Ont., after spending the holidays with family and friends.

Dozens of students returned to find laptops, televisions, jewelry and other items stolen from their rooms.

Kingston Police said Tuesday that the University District experienced 13 break-and-enters from Dec. 15 to Jan. 7.

It’s a problem second-year student Sasha Milosevic says needs to be addressed after his home was ransacked during the Thanksgiving break.

“To this day, we’re still realizing things are missing. They took everything, including underwear.” Tweet This

Milosevic and his roommates are now hoping the recent break-ins will force University District landlords to make security changes to the heritage homes.

“We need to have better doors and locks. I understand that we’re students, and we live in a rougher area, but the person who broke into our place just kicked in the door and walked in,” said Milosevic as he showed Global News the damage to the back door.

“If this happened anywhere else in Kingston it would be breaking news. But, because we’re students, no one cares.”

As for ways to prevent this from happening, other than modified security systems, Kingston Police are urging students to notify their landlords before leaving for extended periods and that landlords install motion lights to deter thieves.

In the meantime, Milosevic filed an insurance claim, receiving $8,200, but his roommates weren’t as fortunate.

“I was able to save receipts but my roommates lost a lot of money and things that can’t be replaced.” Tweet This

Milosevic said not only did the person clear the home of anything of value, but they also lived inside for days.

“They were using the kitchen because the appliances were used. My buddy had homemade tomato sauce that was somehow upstairs in a duffle bag with more of our stuff. I also had chicken wings in the freezer and they were gone.” Tweet This

Although the students are upset that their home was broken into, the group says this is a story they’ll tell for years to come.

“We have people donating stuff and we’re slowing getting the house back to the way it was. At least the person ate well when they were here,” said Milosevic and his roommate as they laughed on their livingroom couch.