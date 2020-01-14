Thousands of Project Winter Survival kits distributed to homeless around Greater Toronto Area

Send this page to someone via email

On Saturday, January 18, 2020, Engage and Change’s Project Winter Survival will package 3,000 survival kits for distribution to those in need through approximately 240 social service agencies, homeless shelters, and outreach providers throughout the GTA.

“The growing plight of our city’s homeless goes from critical to deadly during the volatile winter season,” said Jody Steinhauer, Project Winter Survival founder.

Project Winter Survival, celebrating its 20th year, was born out of recognition that frontline agencies were in need of something they could use to engage a homeless person in a conversation about programs available to them in the community or shelter.

READ MORE: City of Toronto crews dismantle Rosedale Valley homeless encampment despite pushback

“City cutbacks and overcrowded conditions mean increased numbers in need of warmth and shelter are left to fend off the elements as best they can,” explained Steinhauer. Tragically the growing number of requests for kits again this year far exceeds the total number of survival kits that we are able to fund through the generous support of our corporate and community partners.”

Story continues below advertisement

The call to action for more kits is now. Each survival kit translates into a lifeline of hope for those living on the streets.

Visit www.engageandchange.org to donate