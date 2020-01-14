Man wanted on Canada-wide warrant known to frequent Waterloo region

Send this page to someone via email

The OPP says a man it is searching for under a Canada-wide warrant is known to frequent Waterloo Region.

Richard Haddock is wanted by police on a breach of probation.

Police say the 41-year-old is currently in the middle of a two-year-sentence for break and enters, theft, operating a motor vehicle (flight) and failing to comply with court orders.

He is described as white, 5-feet, 11-inches tall with brown hair and blue eyes.

Anyone who comes into contact with Haddock is being asked to call at 416-808-5900 or Crimestoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).

Story continues below advertisement