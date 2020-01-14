OPP urging rural residents to take precautions after family pet killed by wolf in Madoc

Send this page to someone via email

Central Hastings OPP are urging homeowners to be cautious after they say a wolf attacked a family pet earlier this month.

Police say the pet was attacked on Jan. 6 on Nelson Street in Madoc, Ont.

The pet in question, a dog, was killed in the attack, police say.

According to police, the best defence against this happening to a pet is to avoid leaving pets outdoors unattended.

Police say wolves are generally shy about human contact, although human-wolf contact can happen when wolves prey on pets or livestock.

According to police, it is largely avoidable by taking standard precautions, including:

Do not intentionally or unintentionally feed wolves (or other wildlife) because it attracts them to your property, makes them less fearful of humans and makes them accustomed to food provided by humans.

Properly store and maintain garbage containers. Put garbage at the curbside the morning of the scheduled pickup rather than the night before.

Use enclosed composting bins rather than exposed piles as wolves are attracted to products containing meat, milk and eggs.

Remove any deer food and salt blocks from outdoor areas on your property.

Keep pet food indoors.

Well-lit yards or the use of motion-sensor lighting may make your property less attractive to wolves and other nocturnal wildlife.

Other suggestions for what to do if you encounter a coyote, wolf or fox can be found on the province’s website.