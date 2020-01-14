Menu

Canada

U.S. representative says Iran to blame for plane crash after Trudeau cites escalating tensions

By Emerald Bensadoun Global News
Posted January 14, 2020 11:34 am
‘Trudeau is right’: House Republicans say Iran responsible for ‘escalating tensions’ with U.S.
House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy on Tuesday said that Iran is responsible for escalating tensions with the U.S., after Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's comments in an interview with Global News' Dawna Friesen that Canadian victims of an Iran-downed jetliner would be "home with their families" if not for tensions between the two countries.

House Republican leader Kevin McCarthy placed blame squarely on Iran Tuesday for escalating tensions in the Middle East, while insisting America was not at fault for the downing of a Ukrainian Airlines flight that killed 57 Canadians.

“There’s no blame here for America. America stood up once again for freedom. Iran went past a red line they had not gone past before killing a US citizen — Iran shot down a commercial airliner there’s no doubt where the blame lies,” Republican House Leader Kevin McCarthy said when asked about comments made by Trudeau during a Global News interview on Monday.

When asked whether Canadians were “collateral damage” in the tension between the U.S. and Iran during an interview with Global News’ Dawna Friesen Monday, Trudeau stressed the need for de-escalation.

“If there were no tensions, if there was no escalation recently in the region, those Canadians would be right now home with their families. This is something that happens when you have conflict and war. Innocents bare the brunt of it and it is a reminder why all of us need to work so hard on de-escalation, on moving forward to reduce tensions and find a pathway that doesn’t involve further conflict,” Trudeau said during the interview Monday.

Story continues below advertisement

On Tuesday, McCarthy pointed to a resolution supported by Iranian and Jewish communities in Canada that would list the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) as a terrorist organization.

“Trudeau is right about what Iran has been doing,” said McCarthy. “Iran is wrong and that’s why that resolution should be on the floor and why that resolution should pass.”

During Monday’s interview, Trudeau did not specify whether a specific country was to blame.

 

