Gigi Hadid called to potentially serve on jury at Harvey Weinstein trial

Send this page to someone via email

Model Gigi Hadid could potentially be a juror in Harvey Weinstein’s New York City rape trial after telling a judge Monday that she thinks she’d be able to “keep an open mind on the facts.”

The 24-year-old Victoria’s Secret model was among 35 potential jurors asked to return to court on Thursday for additional questioning.

0:40 Large number of prospective jurors in Weinstein trial said they couldn’t be impartial: report Large number of prospective jurors in Weinstein trial said they couldn’t be impartial: report

More than 140 people have been invited back for a second round of questioning, but some of them could still be eliminated based on how they’ve answered written questionnaires.

While sitting in the same courtroom as Weinstein, Hadid disclosed that she has met with him and actor Salma Hayek, a potential witness, but said she could remain impartial.

Previously, Hayek accused Weinstein of harassing her over the course of five years during the production of the Oscar-winning film Frida. She recounted in the New York Times that when she rebuffed his sexual advances, he became enraged and made her existence on set nearly intolerable.

Story continues below advertisement

Hayek has also said Weinstein threatened to kill her and pressured her into doing a nude scene with her female co-star Ashley Judd. She also says he initially refused to give Frida a wide release, which Hayek claims was because she didn’t want to have a sexual relationship with him.

Hayek also said Weinstein told Frida director Julie Taymor: “I am going to break the kneecaps of that ‘C-word.’”

0:27 Lawyer for Weinstein says client has ‘right’ to a fair trial Lawyer for Weinstein says client has ‘right’ to a fair trial

In court, Judge James Burke asked Hadid: “Is there anything about having met them [Weinstein and Hayek] that makes you unable to be an impartial juror?”

Hadid responded: “I think I’m still able to keep an open mind on the facts.”

Hadid, who lives in Manhattan and studied criminal psychology at The New School, was asked questions by the media as she left the courthouse.

“I’m not allowed to talk about jury duty,” the Maybelline brand ambassador said. “I’m sorry.”

0:43 Allred says judge ‘very upset’ after Weinstein found texting in court Allred says judge ‘very upset’ after Weinstein found texting in court

Weinstein, 67, is accused of raping a woman in a Manhattan hotel room in 2013 and sexually assaulting another woman in 2006.

He has said any sexual activity was consensual.

Having a celebrity juror would add certain intrigue to Weinstein’s case, which stemmed in part from allegations he used his power as an Oscar-winning film producer to get close to aspiring actresses, models and other women before violating them.

Story continues below advertisement

Hadid was questioned during an initial screening process that has been stymied by a host of challenges and distractions.

They include defence requests for the judge to step aside and for jury selection to be held in secret, both of which were denied, as well as a noisy protest outside the courthouse.

Both sides hope to deliver opening statements before the end of the month. The trial is expected to last into March.

If convicted, Weinstein could face life in prison.

As his New York trial was getting underway a week ago, Los Angeles prosecutors announced new charges in a separate case against Weinstein.

2:11 Weinstein appears in court, faces new charges Weinstein appears in court, faces new charges

Those charges accuse him of raping one woman and sexually assaulting another woman on back-to-back nights in 2013, days before he attended the Oscars with his then-wife, fashion designer Georgina Chapman, who was pregnant at the time.

He has not entered a plea in the Los Angeles case.

— With files from the Associated Press