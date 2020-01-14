Reserved bus lane slowing down Papineau Avenue rush hour traffic: STM

Send this page to someone via email

After being in place for five months, the express bus lane on Papineau Avenue is not so popular with drivers.

The Société de transport de Montréal (STM) acknowledges the reserved bus lane, installed in August, has increased congestion on the main thoroughfare during rush hour.

“There has indeed been an increase in the journey of motorists since the entry into service,” STM spokesperson Amélie Régis said in a statement.

The bus route runs along Papineau to René-Lévesque Boulevard in the downtown core.

The reserved lane reduces the two-lane avenue down to one, causing congestion and long lineups.

The reserved lane was set up to facilitate the circulation of buses, in particular the new 445 express bus line.

The STM estimates some 2,000 commuters opt for the new bus during rush hour.

“It is necessary to have a reserved lane for the line to be truly competitive with the car,” Regis said.

The move comes as part of a larger project by the STM in partnership with the City of Montreal, called Movement Orange, to give more alternatives to Montrealers who rely on the popular orange Metro line.

The Mouvement Orange initiative hopes to improve transit in the busiest parts of the Metro network, specifically between the Beaubien and Berri-UQAM stations.

STM officials say the lane has been “closely monitored” since it was put into operation.

While parking in the reserved lane is low, according to Régis, the SPVM has been policing the issue, which causes “a strong impact on bus traffic in the reserved lanes and creates congestion zones.”