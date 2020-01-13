Store in Calgary recalls frozen ground veal over possible E. coli contamination

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

The Italian Store in Calgary is recalling a brand of frozen ground veal over possible E. coli contamination.

The Canadian Food Inspection Agency posted details about the recall to its website on Monday.

“Consumers should not consume the recalled product,” the CFIA said. “Food contaminated with E. coli O157:H7 may not look or smell spoiled but can still make you sick.

“Symptoms can include nausea, vomiting, mild to severe abdominal cramps and watery to bloody diarrhea.”

The government agency warned that in extreme cases, consuming food contaminated with E. coli could see people suffer seizures or strokes, require blood transfusions and kidney dialysis or sustain permanent kidney damage.

“In severe cases of illness, people may die,” the CFIA said.

Story continues below advertisement

READ MORE: 3 Canadian meat companies tied to E.coli recall lose licenses

The Italian Store recall applies to veal sold between Dec. 23 and Jan. 13 at its location at 5140 Skyline Way N.E.

The recall comes due to CFIA test results, which triggered an investigation that “may lead to the recall of other products.”

“If other high-risk products are recalled, the CFIA will notify the public through updated food recall warnings,” the CFIA said.

Photos of the recalled product can be viewed below.

The Italian Store in Calgary is recalling a brand of frozen ground veal over possible E. coli contamination. Supplied by CFIA The Italian Store in Calgary is recalling a brand of frozen ground veal over possible E. coli contamination. Supplied by CFIA