Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Health

Store in Calgary recalls frozen ground veal over possible E. coli contamination

By Phil Heidenreich Global News
Posted January 13, 2020 11:29 pm
The Italian Store in Calgary is recalling a brand of frozen ground veal over possible E. coli contamination.
The Italian Store in Calgary is recalling a brand of frozen ground veal over possible E. coli contamination. Supplied by CFIA

The Italian Store in Calgary is recalling a brand of frozen ground veal over possible E. coli contamination.

The Canadian Food Inspection Agency posted details about the recall to its website on Monday.

“Consumers should not consume the recalled product,” the CFIA said. “Food contaminated with E. coli O157:H7 may not look or smell spoiled but can still make you sick.

“Symptoms can include nausea, vomiting, mild to severe abdominal cramps and watery to bloody diarrhea.”

The government agency warned that in extreme cases, consuming food contaminated with E. coli could see people suffer seizures or strokes, require blood transfusions and kidney dialysis or sustain permanent kidney damage.

“In severe cases of illness, people may die,” the CFIA said.

Story continues below advertisement

READ MORE: 3 Canadian meat companies tied to E.coli recall lose licenses

The Italian Store recall applies to veal sold between Dec. 23 and Jan. 13 at its location at 5140 Skyline Way N.E.

The recall comes due to CFIA test results, which triggered an investigation that “may lead to the recall of other products.”

“If other high-risk products are recalled, the CFIA will notify the public through updated food recall warnings,” the CFIA said.

Photos of the recalled product can be viewed below.

The Italian Store in Calgary is recalling a brand of frozen ground veal over possible E. coli contamination.
The Italian Store in Calgary is recalling a brand of frozen ground veal over possible E. coli contamination. Supplied by CFIA
The Italian Store in Calgary is recalling a brand of frozen ground veal over possible E. coli contamination.
The Italian Store in Calgary is recalling a brand of frozen ground veal over possible E. coli contamination. Supplied by CFIA
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
HealthCanadian Food Inspection AgencyConsumerE.coliCFIAFood RecallMeatvealE. coli O157:H7Ground veal recallVeal recall
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundup of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox every weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.