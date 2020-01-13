3 victims of fatal 2-vehicle crash in Thunder Bay identified: OPP

THUNDER BAY, Ont. – Police have identified the three people killed when two commercial vehicles collided in Thunder Bay, Ont., last week.
Provincial police say the crash happened on a local highway last Thursday night when a westbound vehicle collided with an eastbound one.
Police have identified the driver of the westbound vehicle as 49-year-old Kenneth MacDonald of Thunder Bay.
They say the two people in the eastbound vehicle were 23-year-old Singh Gurpreet of Mississauga, Ont., and 24-year-old Singh Karambir of Brampton, Ont.
All three were pronounced dead at the scene.
Police say the investigation continues.
