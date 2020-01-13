Menu

3 victims of fatal 2-vehicle crash in Thunder Bay identified: OPP

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted January 13, 2020 5:59 pm
Provincial police say the crash happened on a local highway last Thursday night when a westbound vehicle collided with an eastbound one.
Provincial police say the crash happened on a local highway last Thursday night when a westbound vehicle collided with an eastbound one. Nick Westoll / Global News

THUNDER BAY, Ont. – Police have identified the three people killed when two commercial vehicles collided in Thunder Bay, Ont., last week.

Police have identified the driver of the westbound vehicle as 49-year-old Kenneth MacDonald of Thunder Bay.

They say the two people in the eastbound vehicle were 23-year-old Singh Gurpreet of Mississauga, Ont., and 24-year-old Singh Karambir of Brampton, Ont.

All three were pronounced dead at the scene.

Police say the investigation continues.

© 2020 The Canadian Press
