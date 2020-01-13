Alliston teen charged after allegedly taking photos in public bathroom: Nottawasaga OPP

Send this page to someone via email

A 14-year-old Alliston boy has been charged after he allegedly took photos in a women’s public bathroom in New Tecumseth, Ont., on Sunday.

Nottawasaga OPP say they responded to a call regarding a boy’s “suspicious behaviour” at a local grocery store.

A concerned citizen detained the suspect until officers arrived, police say, which resulted in them being able to successfully identify and apprehend the suspect.

The 14-year-old was then charged with voyeurism.

The accused, who can’t be named under the Youth Criminal Justice Act, will appear at the Ontario Court of Justice in Bradford in February.

