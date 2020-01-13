Menu

New Tecumseth

Alliston teen charged after allegedly taking photos in public bathroom: Nottawasaga OPP

By Daina Goldfinger Global News
Posted January 13, 2020 5:14 pm
Nottawasaga OPP say they responded to a call regarding a boy's "suspicious behaviour" at a local grocery store.
Nottawasaga OPP say they responded to a call regarding a boy's "suspicious behaviour" at a local grocery store. Lars Hagberg / The Canadian Press/File

A 14-year-old Alliston boy has been charged after he allegedly took photos in a women’s public bathroom in New Tecumseth, Ont., on Sunday.

Nottawasaga OPP say they responded to a call regarding a boy’s “suspicious behaviour” at a local grocery store.

READ MORE: 27-year-old charged following bank robbery in Alliston, Ont.

A concerned citizen detained the suspect until officers arrived, police say, which resulted in them being able to successfully identify and apprehend the suspect.

The 14-year-old was then charged with voyeurism.

The accused, who can’t be named under the Youth Criminal Justice Act, will appear at the Ontario Court of Justice in Bradford in February.

Massive Fire in Alliston, Ont. engulfs feed mill
Massive Fire in Alliston, Ont. engulfs feed mill
