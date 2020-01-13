Menu

Canada

Hassan Diab sues federal government over extradition to France

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted January 13, 2020 4:27 pm
Hassan Diab attends a press conference on Parliament Hill in Ottawa on Friday, July 26, 2019. Diab is suing the federal government over his extradition to France on allegations of terrorism. . THE CANADIAN PRESS/Justin Tang

Ottawa sociology professor Hassan Diab is suing the federal government over his extradition to France on allegations of terrorism.

Who is Hassan Diab and why was his extradition so controversial?

Diab, his wife and two young children have filed a notice of action in Ontario Superior Court seeking tens of millions of dollars for alleged abuse of process, infliction of emotional distress and other claims.

Hassan Diab 'disappointed' by French Court of Appeal's ruling

The assertions have not been proven in court and the federal government has yet to file a response.

The RCMP arrested Diab in 2008 in response to a request from French authorities who suspected his involvement in the 1980 bombing of a Paris synagogue, an accusation he has always denied.

Hassan Diab, cleared of terror allegations, in battle to obtain citizenship certificate

Following long court proceedings, Diab was extradited to France where he spent three years behind bars, including time in solitary confinement.

In January 2018, French judges dismissed the allegations against Diab and ordered his immediate release.

Amnesty International call for national inquiry into Hassan Diab case
© 2020 The Canadian Press
