2 charged for stunt driving in separate Innisfil, Bradford incidents: South Simcoe police

Two people were charged for stunt driving and speeding in separate incidents in both Bradford and Innisfil on Monday and Sunday, South Simcoe police say.

Late Monday morning, a 23-year-old Tottenham man was charged with stunt driving and speeding after police stopped him in Bradford on 5th Sideroad. The man was clocked driving at 129 km/h in a 60 km/h zone, officers say.

The previous morning, a 32-year-old man was also charged after an officer stopped him in Innisfil.

The officer was conducting speed enforcement on Yonge Street and observed a vehicle pass two others at a high rate of speed.

The officer reportedly obtained a speed measurement of 133 km/h in a posted 80 km/h zone.

At the time, police say, roads were covered in snow and ice, with blowing snow and a temperature of -14 degrees Celsius.

The 32-year-old Bradford man was then charged with speeding, stunt driving and having cannabis readily available, police say.

Both drivers had their licences suspended for seven days and their vehicles impounded for seven days.

