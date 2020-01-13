North Vancouver to host Tuesday vigil for Ukraine International Airlines Flight 752 victims

Send this page to someone via email

A public vigil is being organized in North Vancouver to honour the 176 people killed when Iran downed a civilian airliner near Tehran in the early hours of Wednesday, Jan. 8.

Fifty-seven Canadians were aboard Ukrainian International Airlines flight 752, including at least 15 people who called B.C. home.

North Shore Multicultural Society invites you to the Seventh Day Vigil, a Candlelight Memorial for loved ones lost… twitter.com/i/web/status/1…—

The vigil is being organized by the North Shore Multicultural Society, and will take place Tuesday, Jan. 14 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the North Vancouver Civic Plaza.

“In honour of lives lost during the tragic UIA 752 plane crash, we invite you to join us as we come together as a community to remember those who have passed and support one another with empathy and compassion,” reads a poster for the event.

Everyone is welcome.

The event is the latest in a series of celebrations of life and vigils being held for the crash victims.

On Saturday, supporters gathered outside the Vancouver Art Gallery to share their anger and sadness over the downed jet.

Last Thursday, more than 100 people gathered for an impromptu vigil outside a North Vancouver bakery, owned by a man whose wife and daughter were killed in the crash.

The Iranian government admitted Saturday morning that its military “unintentionally” launched a missile at the plane, blaming “human error” after repeatedly denying it was responsible.

— With files from Sean Boynton