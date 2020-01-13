Taxi driver in Port Hope, with passenger on board, charged with impaired driving: police

Send this page to someone via email

A Cobourg woman faces impaired driving charges after police in Port Hope, Ont. conducted a traffic stop involving a taxi early Saturday.

Port Hope Police Service say around 1 a.m., an officer observed a taxi driving at a high rate of speed along Peter Street.

The officer stopped the taxi and determined the driver was under the influence of alcohol. A passenger was in the taxi at the time of the stop.

The passenger, who was determined to be a fare, was picked up by another cab company at the request of police.

The driver, Julie Marie Couvieu, 36, of Cobourg, was charged with impaired operation of a conveyance, impaired operation of conveyance – blood-alcohol concentration (80-plus) and operation of a vehicle while prohibited.

The vehicle was impounded at the scene, police said.

She was released and is scheduled to appear in court in Cobourg at the end of January, police said.

