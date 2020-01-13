Menu

Crime

Toronto man charged with human trafficking in Peterborough

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted January 13, 2020 2:34 pm
Peterborough police charged the man with human trafficking after a police investigation.
File/Global News

A Toronto man has been arrested and charged with human trafficking following an investigation by police in Peterborough.

On Friday, Peterborough police’s investigative services division began a human trafficking investigation involving a female victim.

Through an investigation, police say it was revealed the victim was being trafficked.

READ MORE: Ontario providing nearly $2M for Peterborough Police Service’s new special victims unit

At around 3 p.m. on Friday, police say officers went to the area of George Street North, where the suspect was located, and placed him under arrest. During the arrest, police allege the accused was found to be in possession of a large quantity of cash and a concealed baton.

Alexander Dexter Nelson, 23, of Summerside Court in Toronto, is charged with trafficking in people, carrying a concealed weapon and material benefits resulting from trafficking in people.

He appeared in weekend and statutory holiday court on Saturday, was remanded in custody and is scheduled to appear again in court on Monday.

Ontario Premier Doug Ford pledges $20M annually towards anti-human trafficking initiatives
Ontario Premier Doug Ford pledges $20M annually towards anti-human trafficking initiatives
