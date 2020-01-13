Toronto man charged with human trafficking in Peterborough

Send this page to someone via email

A Toronto man has been arrested and charged with human trafficking following an investigation by police in Peterborough.

On Friday, Peterborough police’s investigative services division began a human trafficking investigation involving a female victim.

Through an investigation, police say it was revealed the victim was being trafficked.

At around 3 p.m. on Friday, police say officers went to the area of George Street North, where the suspect was located, and placed him under arrest. During the arrest, police allege the accused was found to be in possession of a large quantity of cash and a concealed baton.

Alexander Dexter Nelson, 23, of Summerside Court in Toronto, is charged with trafficking in people, carrying a concealed weapon and material benefits resulting from trafficking in people.

Story continues below advertisement

He appeared in weekend and statutory holiday court on Saturday, was remanded in custody and is scheduled to appear again in court on Monday.

2:44 Ontario Premier Doug Ford pledges $20M annually towards anti-human trafficking initiatives Ontario Premier Doug Ford pledges $20M annually towards anti-human trafficking initiatives