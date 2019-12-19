Ontario providing nearly $2M for Peterborough Police Service’s new special victims unit

The province is providing nearly $2 million in funding to establish a new special victims unit within the Peterborough Police Service.
At a police station on Wednesday, Peterborough-Kawartha MPP Dave Smith announced the creation of the new unit, saying it will focus on investigating crimes related to human trafficking, child exploitation, elder abuse, domestic violence and sexual violence and harassment.
Funding through the Community Safety and Policing Grant will provide $1,158,750 for the new unit, which will feature a team tasked with improving case management, enhancing awareness and prevention strategies and better co-ordinating support services for victims.
Moreover, $832,692.00 will assist in staffing the unit and providing new data-generation technology. Staff will be responsible for providing comprehensive case management and supporting victims from the beginning of an investigation through to the end of the trial.
“I am happy that the Peterborough Police Service is now in a position to focus our attention more efficiently towards the enforcement of human trafficking, and both child and elder exploitation and abuse, while also building on our community partnerships to improve the services provided to the victims of these horrific crimes,” said Insp. Neil Collins with the force’s investigative services division.
