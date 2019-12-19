Ontario providing nearly $2M for Peterborough Police Service’s new special victims unit

Send this page to someone via email

The province is providing nearly $2 million in funding to establish a new special victims unit within the Peterborough Police Service.

At a police station on Wednesday, Peterborough-Kawartha MPP Dave Smith announced the creation of the new unit, saying it will focus on investigating crimes related to human trafficking, child exploitation, elder abuse, domestic violence and sexual violence and harassment.

“Violent and organized crime isn’t restricted to the arbitrary boundaries of major urban centres like the GTA [Greater Toronto Area],” Smith said. “We need to empower local forces and provide them with the resources they require to keep our community safe. I am proud to say that this funding is a major step forward in accomplishing that goal.”

Funding through the Community Safety and Policing Grant will provide $1,158,750 for the new unit, which will feature a team tasked with improving case management, enhancing awareness and prevention strategies and better co-ordinating support services for victims.

Moreover, $832,692.00 will assist in staffing the unit and providing new data-generation technology. Staff will be responsible for providing comprehensive case management and supporting victims from the beginning of an investigation through to the end of the trial.

Great News!@PtboPolice will be receiving over $1.9 million dollars through the Community Safety and Policing Grant and $56,655 for RIDE Programs.

These funds will help keep our community safe!

👍 pic.twitter.com/0weHj0wyGP — Dave Smith (@DaveSmithPtbo) December 18, 2019

“I am happy that the Peterborough Police Service is now in a position to focus our attention more efficiently towards the enforcement of human trafficking, and both child and elder exploitation and abuse, while also building on our community partnerships to improve the services provided to the victims of these horrific crimes,” said Insp. Neil Collins with the force’s investigative services division.

