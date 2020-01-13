Menu

Consumer

Innisfil, Ont., couple wins $1M Lotto 6/49 prize

By Daina Goldfinger Global News
Posted January 13, 2020 1:41 pm
The couple bought the winning ticket at Shoppers Drug Mart on Innisfil Beach Road in Innisfil, Ont.
The couple bought the winning ticket at Shoppers Drug Mart on Innisfil Beach Road in Innisfil, Ont. OLG handout

An Innisfil, Ont., couple hit the jackpot after winning a $1-million prize in Lotto 6/49’s Dec. 21, 2019 Super Draw.

Terry and Audrey Clarke found out about their win when they checked their numbers at home.

“We were dumbfounded and couldn’t believe it,” Terry, 54, and Audrey, 57, said in a statement.

Terry is a structural designer, and Audrey is a casino cashier. With their $1-million prize, the two plan to pay off their mortgage, buy a new car and save for investments and their children’s schooling.

READ MORE: $25M lottery ticket sold in Barrie

“We are overjoyed,” the couple said.

Terry and Audrey purchased the ticket at Shoppers Drug Mart on Innisfil Beach Road in Innisfil.

The Lotto 6/49 Super Draw offered five guaranteed prize draws of $1 million in addition to the main jackpot.

Story continues below advertisement

Lotto 6/49 players in Ontario have won over $12.9 billion in prizes since 1982, including 1,388 jackpot wins and 314 guaranteed $1-million prize draws. Lotto 6/49 is $3 per play, and draws take place on Wednesdays and Saturdays.

