Mexican wrestler La Parka dies after suffering extreme injuries in the ring

Send this page to someone via email

Mexican wrestler La Parka, whose real name was Jesus Huerta Escoboza, died Saturday at 54 years old after suffering extreme injuries in the ring.

Lucha Libre AAA confirmed the news of La Parka’s death.

“We are very sad to report that our friend and idol of Mexican wrestling Jesús Alfonso Escoboza Huerta ‘LA PARKA’ has passed away,” the company wrote.

“We extend our support and condolences to his whole family and raise our prayers so that they may soon heal from this.”

On Friday, La Parka showed signs of kidney failure and was put on assisted breathing. The next day, his lungs and kidneys failed, according to CNN.

La Parka’s death came months after a traumatic injury suffered during an in-ring stunt that left him paralyzed, according to the Los Angeles Times.

Story continues below advertisement

The wrestler was leaping through the ropes at an opponent outside the ring, but he missed and hit his head on a guardrail, then the floor.

Surgery was performed on the wrestler, but he was left paralyzed.

Con mucha tristeza lamentamos informar que nuestro amigo e ídolo de la lucha libre mexicana Jesús Alfonso Escoboza Huerta "LA PARKA" ha fallecido. Externamos nuestro apoyo y condolencias a toda su familia y elevamos nuestras oraciones para su pronta resignación. Descanse en paz pic.twitter.com/JNtTYKOlwG — Lucha Libre AAA (@luchalibreaaa) January 12, 2020

La Parka began wrestling in 1987 and toured with AAA for more than 20 years, the company said.

Many superstars and fans took to social media to share their condolences once news of his passing spread.

I have lost so many people in the last 5 years in Lucha Libre and my life. This hits hard. Que en paz descanza La Parka. @Parka_AAA 🙏🏻💔 — Wera Loca (@TheTayaValkyrie) January 12, 2020

Story continues below advertisement

I had the opportunity to wrestle

La Parka in Mexico City

Very sad news in professional wrestling

Prayers for strength for his family pic.twitter.com/Vqml49psVG — Tommy Dreamer (@THETOMMYDREAMER) January 12, 2020

RIP La Parka from AAA 💔 Would like to clarify @laparktapia is still with us, I’ve had a few people message me. I thank you for your messages, my condolences to everyone. He will be missed. — Salina de la Renta (@salinadelarenta) January 12, 2020

Story continues below advertisement

Yes, and it’s terrible news, but it needs to be said that this isn’t the “WCW” La Parka that I knew. It was a different guy. Still tragic for his family and friends. https://t.co/pJOyMD0Hww — Hurricane Helms (@ShaneHelmsCom) January 12, 2020

The National Wrestling Alliance sends its deepest sympathies to the friends, family and fans of the wrestling legend La Parka. pic.twitter.com/6QKncM0NlE — NWA (@nwa) January 12, 2020

Story continues below advertisement

Condolences to the family, friends & fans of Lucha Legend La Parka. #LaParkaAAA 🙏 FYI- this is not the “chairman of WCW” La Parka (he still wrestles but as La Park) — TAZ (@OfficialTAZ) January 12, 2020

We are saddened to learn that La Parka has passed away. Our thoughts are with his family and friends. pic.twitter.com/FTQnhpCeX4 — All Elite Wrestling (@AEWrestling) January 12, 2020

Story continues below advertisement

This are terrible news. My heart goes to his family and friends💔💔💔

This are the dangers of wrestling. La Parka died doing something that he love and he risked everything for it.

Respect our sport. THERE IS NOTHING FAKE ABOUT IT! #RIPLaparka https://t.co/k0tS6RbfUK — Thunder Rosa (@thunderrosa22) January 12, 2020