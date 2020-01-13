Menu

Entertainment

Mexican wrestler La Parka dies after suffering extreme injuries in the ring

By Katie Scott Global News
Posted January 13, 2020 3:04 pm
La Parka is seen during World Day Against Cancer at city hall on Feb. 8, 2017 in Mexico City, Mexico.
La Parka is seen during World Day Against Cancer at city hall on Feb. 8, 2017 in Mexico City, Mexico. Carlos Tischler/NurPhoto via Getty Images

Mexican wrestler La Parka, whose real name was Jesus Huerta Escoboza, died Saturday at 54 years old after suffering extreme injuries in the ring.

Lucha Libre AAA confirmed the news of La Parka’s death.

“We are very sad to report that our friend and idol of Mexican wrestling Jesús Alfonso Escoboza Huerta ‘LA PARKA’ has passed away,” the company wrote.

“We extend our support and condolences to his whole family and raise our prayers so that they may soon heal from this.”

On Friday, La Parka showed signs of kidney failure and was put on assisted breathing. The next day, his lungs and kidneys failed, according to CNN.

La Parka’s death came months after a traumatic injury suffered during an in-ring stunt that left him paralyzed, according to the Los Angeles Times.

The wrestler was leaping through the ropes at an opponent outside the ring, but he missed and hit his head on a guardrail, then the floor.

Surgery was performed on the wrestler, but he was left paralyzed.

La Parka began wrestling in 1987 and toured with AAA for more than 20 years, the company said.

Many superstars and fans took to social media to share their condolences once news of his passing spread.

