Dina Lohan arrested, charged with impaired driving

Send this page to someone via email

Dina Lohan, mother of actor Lindsay Lohan, was arrested Saturday and charged with driving while intoxicated and leaving the scene of a crash in Nassau County, N.Y.

According to CNN, Lohan also faces four other charges: operating an unregistered vehicle, operating an uninspected vehicle, driving without a licence and aggravated, unlicensed operation of a vehicle in the third degree.

Police say Lohan was driving a 2016 Mercedes as she left the Outback Steakhouse at 7 p.m. Saturday when the vehicle reportedly struck another car and fled the scene.

READ MORE: Lindsay Lohan hit by homeless woman after accusing her of trafficking children

Lohan pleaded not guilty to all charges during her arraignment on Sunday and has returned home, according to her lawyer, Mark Jay Heller.

“We’re going to vigorously defend the case against her,” Heller said. “She never had a sobriety test, and we take the position that they are not going to be able to establish that she was driving while intoxicated.

Story continues below advertisement

“Two vehicles touched each other. There was no real damage,” Heller added.

Heller said Lohan drove home alone, but the person whose car she allegedly hit followed her home.

The 57-year-old mother will appear in court again on Jan. 15.

This isn’t the first time Lohan has faced charges of driving while intoxicated.

In 2014, a judge ordered her to pay over $3,000 in fines and fees. She also had to perform 100 hours of community service and participate in an anti-drunk-driving program.

Lohan pleaded guilty in April 2014 to aggravated driving while intoxicated and speeding in Nassau County on Long Island in September 2013. She has said she was fleeing paparazzi.

Her driver’s licence was suspended, and her sentence included a requirement that she install an alcohol-detecting ignition lock on her vehicle.

State police said Lohan was driving 77 miles per hour in a 55-mile-per-hour zone. They also said her blood-alcohol level was 0.20, more than double the legal limit.

⁠— With files from the Associated Press