Crime

Lindsay woman arrested following reported thefts from unlocked vehicles: police

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted January 13, 2020 12:13 pm
Updated January 13, 2020 12:14 pm
City of Kawartha Lakes police arrested a 29-year-old woman in connection with the reported thefts.
City of Kawartha Lakes police arrested a 29-year-old woman in connection with the reported thefts. Global News Peterborough file

A Lindsay woman is facing theft charges after allegedly stealing items from unlocked vehicles early Sunday.

The City of Kawartha Lakes Police Service says officers investigated a report of a wallet stolen from an unlocked vehicle on Cambridge Street South just before 3 a.m.

According to police, another unlocked vehicle on Albert Street South was also entered.

A suspect was located by an officer on patrol, police say. She was arrested after police say officers found her in possession of property reported stolen from other vehicles.

Mary Jean Collins, 29, of Lindsay, was charged with theft under $5,000, possession of property obtained by crime under $5,000, trespassing by night and failing to comply with the conditions of her recognizance of bail.

She was released from custody and is scheduled to appear in court in Lindsay on Feb. 13.

