Lindsay woman arrested following reported thefts from unlocked vehicles: police

Send this page to someone via email

A Lindsay woman is facing theft charges after allegedly stealing items from unlocked vehicles early Sunday.

The City of Kawartha Lakes Police Service says officers investigated a report of a wallet stolen from an unlocked vehicle on Cambridge Street South just before 3 a.m.

According to police, another unlocked vehicle on Albert Street South was also entered.

A suspect was located by an officer on patrol, police say. She was arrested after police say officers found her in possession of property reported stolen from other vehicles.

Mary Jean Collins, 29, of Lindsay, was charged with theft under $5,000, possession of property obtained by crime under $5,000, trespassing by night and failing to comply with the conditions of her recognizance of bail.

Story continues below advertisement

She was released from custody and is scheduled to appear in court in Lindsay on Feb. 13.

0:51 Pendant containing baby boy’s ashes returned to Peterborough father Pendant containing baby boy’s ashes returned to Peterborough father