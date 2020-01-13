‘Jeopardy!’ sparks social media backlash over Bethlehem question

Send this page to someone via email

Jeopardy! stirred up a bit of controversy on Friday after contestants were asked where the Church of the Nativity was located.

Contestant Katie Needle chose the category Where’s That Church, and the clue was “Built in the 300s A.D., the Church of the Nativity.”

3:10 Alex Trebek talks ‘Jeopardy! The Greatest of All Time’ Alex Trebek talks ‘Jeopardy! The Greatest of All Time’

Needle answered, saying the Church of the Nativity was located in Palestine.

Host Alex Trebek said Needle’s answer was wrong, and contestant Jake McGuire answered “What is Israel,” which was deemed the correct response.

Many people took to social media with questions after McGuire’s answer was affirmed.

The Church of the Nativity is located in Bethlehem on the West Bank in Palestinian territories that are currently occupied by Israel.

Unacceptable!! Bethlehem is in the Palestinian territories which Israel illegally occupies (Katie Needle got the correct answer & was robbed). @Jeopardy owes an apology for endorsing Israel's universally-condemned illegal takeover of Palestinian lands.pic.twitter.com/Ym99YziM4k — Omar Baddar (@OmarBaddar) January 11, 2020

Apparently @Jeopardy had a question today on The Church of the Nativity and when the contestant answered “Palestine,” it was deemed incorrect and the next contestant said “Israel” and it was counted as correct. @Jeopardy please explain. — Deanna ديانا (@deannaothman) January 10, 2020

We would like to express our disappointment toward @Jeopardy for their blatant disregard for Palestinian sovereignty. As a game show that prides itself on facts, jeopardy failed to state that the Church of the Nativity is located in Bethlehem, Palestine — NOT in Israel. pic.twitter.com/xtp5hyQdJm — SJP Chicago (@sjpchi) January 11, 2020

Since the residents of Bethlehem don’t have voting rights in Israel, did Alex Trebek and @Jeopardy just declare Israel an apartheid state? https://t.co/LbT78487I4 — TURTLE ISLAND TO PALESTINE (@PalestineTurtle) January 11, 2020

@Jeopardy you have lost a lifetime viewer. Completely unacceptable that you deny that the Church of the Nativity is in Bethlehem, Palestine and insist that it is in Israel. Thank you Katie for telling the truth.. your look towards Alex was priceless. — Bassem Nasir (@bassemnasir) January 11, 2020

I’ll never watch @Jeopardy again!!! A contestant answers a question correctly and is told they are incorrect. The Church of Nativity is located in Bethlehem which is located in Palestine. HOW DO YOU GET THAT WRONG?????? — Mark Page (@getmarkpaged) January 13, 2020

Hey @Jeopardy, Bethlehem is in Palestine, not Israel. It’s not up to you to change history or decide which countries are recognized. — NadineSD (@NadineEsqMUE) January 13, 2020

Unacceptable!! Bethlehem is in the Palestinian territories which Israel illegally occupies (Katie Needle got the correct answer & was robbed). Apparently @Jeopardy owes an apology for endorsing Israel's universally-condemned illegal takeover of Palestinian lands. — Ramooshkitchen (@ramooshkitchen) January 12, 2020

Hey @Jeopardy – the Church of Nativity is in Bethlehem, which is located in the West Bank which – under international law – is occupied by Israel. The occupied land is also known, under international law, as the Occupied Palestinian Territories. pic.twitter.com/oMZ2YDOgoQ — Sana Saeed (@SanaSaeed) January 11, 2020

Shame on you @Jeopardy

The Church of the Nativity is in Bethlehem, PALESTINE.

Even Israel, which has stolen and/or occupied most of historic Palestine, acknowledges Bethlehem is in Palestine. You should to apologize to the contestant who had the correct answer and was ruled wrong — Mary Hughes-Thompson 🇵🇸 (@Mariapalestina) January 11, 2020

Hey @Jeopardy the Church of Nativity is located in Bethlehem, Palestine. 🇵🇸 Acknowledge and correct the false statement.👏🏼 #whatispalestine #palestine pic.twitter.com/c4lvNWEnLY — PaliRoots 🇵🇸 (@PaliRootsTees) January 12, 2020

Hey @Jeopardy correction to your game question.The church of Nativity is Bethlehem in the West Bank occupied territories located in Occupied Palestinian Territories and not Israel.I really don’t get why the first contested was incorrect which she was correct with her answer #smh https://t.co/Dwm8KK0UsK — Bianca.H (@Bink_H) January 12, 2020

Needle responded to a Twitter user who wrote: “Also Katie is a real one.”

“Thanks! Palestine should be free,” Needle responded.

Thanks! Palestine should be free 🇵🇸 — Katie Needle (@katieee817) January 11, 2020

Jeopardy! has not responded to the criticism as of this writing.