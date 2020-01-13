Menu

Entertainment

‘Jeopardy!’ sparks social media backlash over Bethlehem question

By Katie Scott Global News
Posted January 13, 2020 12:40 pm
Alex Trebek poses on the set of his game show 'Jeopardy!' on April 21, 2012.
Alex Trebek poses on the set of his game show 'Jeopardy!' on April 21, 2012. Tracy A. Woodward/The Washington Post via Getty Images

Jeopardy! stirred up a bit of controversy on Friday after contestants were asked where the Church of the Nativity was located.

Contestant Katie Needle chose the category Where’s That Church, and the clue was “Built in the 300s A.D., the Church of the Nativity.”

Needle answered, saying the Church of the Nativity was located in Palestine.

READ MORE: Alex Trebek says he knows what he will say in final ‘Jeopardy!’ farewell

Host Alex Trebek said Needle’s answer was wrong, and contestant Jake McGuire answered “What is Israel,” which was deemed the correct response.

Many people took to social media with questions after McGuire’s answer was affirmed.

The Church of the Nativity is located in Bethlehem on the West Bank in Palestinian territories that are currently occupied by Israel.

Needle responded to a Twitter user who wrote: “Also Katie is a real one.”

“Thanks! Palestine should be free,” Needle responded.

Jeopardy! has not responded to the criticism as of this writing.

IsraelPalestineJeopardyAlex Trebekjeopardy! hostJake McGuirejeopardy! 2020jeopardy! bethlehemjeopardy! Bethlehem questionjeopardy! controversyjeopardy! katie needleKatie Needle
