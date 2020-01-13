Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Crime

Man found with weapons after locking himself in auto business bathroom: Peterborough police

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted January 13, 2020 9:40 am
Updated January 13, 2020 9:43 am
Peterborough police have charged the suspect with multiple offences following the Saturday incident.
Peterborough police have charged the suspect with multiple offences following the Saturday incident. Global Peterborough

A Peterborough man is facing assault and weapons-related charges following an incident at a business on Saturday.

The Peterborough Police Service says officers responded to an auto business around 4 p.m. after receiving reports that a man had locked himself in a bathroom and was refusing to leave as the business was closing for the day.

READ MORE: Peterborough automotive service centre employee intentionally damaged vehicle — police

Police say officers arrived and located the man in the bathroom. According to police, the man was wanted on a warrant after allegedly failing to make a court appearance.

As a result of a police investigation, Jesse Dean Rowe, 26, of no fixed address in Peterborough, was arrested on a warrant for failure to attend court.

Police say Rowe was found to be in possession of a tactical knife and a BB gun during his arrest. According to police, further investigation revealed Rowe is currently bound by five weapon-prohibition orders.

Story continues below advertisement

READ MORE: Police investigating report of attempted robbery at East City restaurant in Peterborough

As a result, Rowe was additionally charged with five counts of possession of a firearm or ammunition contrary to a prohibition order.

While in custody at the police station, police also allege Rowe threw a cup of liquid at an officer and spread the unnamed liquid across the cell area.

He was additionally charged with mischief under $5,000 and assaulting a peace officer.

Rowe was held in custody and appeared in weekend and statutory holiday court on Sunday.

Two groups merge to help the homeless in Peterborough
Two groups merge to help the homeless in Peterborough
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
PeterboroughPeterborough PolicePeterborough Police ServiceKnifeWeaponsPeterborough crimeBB GunBarricadeassault officerweapons possessionJesse Roweweapon prohibition
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundup of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox every weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.