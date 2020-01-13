Man found with weapons after locking himself in auto business bathroom: Peterborough police

Send this page to someone via email

A Peterborough man is facing assault and weapons-related charges following an incident at a business on Saturday.

The Peterborough Police Service says officers responded to an auto business around 4 p.m. after receiving reports that a man had locked himself in a bathroom and was refusing to leave as the business was closing for the day.

Police say officers arrived and located the man in the bathroom. According to police, the man was wanted on a warrant after allegedly failing to make a court appearance.

As a result of a police investigation, Jesse Dean Rowe, 26, of no fixed address in Peterborough, was arrested on a warrant for failure to attend court.

Police say Rowe was found to be in possession of a tactical knife and a BB gun during his arrest. According to police, further investigation revealed Rowe is currently bound by five weapon-prohibition orders.

As a result, Rowe was additionally charged with five counts of possession of a firearm or ammunition contrary to a prohibition order.

While in custody at the police station, police also allege Rowe threw a cup of liquid at an officer and spread the unnamed liquid across the cell area.

He was additionally charged with mischief under $5,000 and assaulting a peace officer.

Rowe was held in custody and appeared in weekend and statutory holiday court on Sunday.

