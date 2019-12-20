Menu

Mischief

Peterborough automotive service centre employee intentionally damaged vehicle: police

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted December 20, 2019 2:53 pm
An employee at a Peterborough automotive service centre has been charged with intentionally damaging a vehicle.
Global News Peterborough file

A Peterborough man faces a mischief charge following an investigation at an automotive repair and maintenance centre.

On Tuesday, Peterborough Police Service received a call regarding a vehicle that had been intentionally damaged while being serviced at the centre. Police did not identify the business.

READ MORE: Peterborough man charged with breaking PRHC glass door, police say

Damage is estimated at more than $5,000, police said.

Police attended and the investigation led to suspect being identified as an employee at the centre.

On Wednesday, police arrested Rio Cordell Moriarity, 20, of Milroy Drive, and charged him with mischief (interfering with the lawful use, enjoyment or operation of property over $5,000).

He was released from custody and is scheduled to appear in court in Peterborough on Jan. 15.

Story continues below advertisement
